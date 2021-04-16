Surgical Scalpel Market Growing Gloriously US$ 759.4 Mn in 2025  with Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Xifin, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Visiopharm, Indica Labs, Inc.

The surgical scalpels market is expected to reach US$ 759.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 554.8 in 2016. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2016-2025.

Surgical scalpel offers benefits such as, performing surgical procedures with ease, accuracy. The advancements in the field of surgical procedures have also increased the development of surgical scalpels. Many researchers and companies have developed innovative type of scalpels for the performance of surgeries.

Surgical Scalpel Market Top Leading Vendors:-

3D HISTECH Ltd

Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.

Huron Surgical scalpel

Leica Biosystem Nussloch GmbH

Ventana Medical System, Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

Xifin, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Visiopharm

Indica Labs, Inc.

SURGICAL SCALPEL – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Disposable Surgical Scalpel Scalpel Blades Scalpel Handles

Reusable Surgical Scalpel Scalpel Handles Scalpel Blades

Accessories

By Type

Standard Surgical Scalpels

Safety Surgical Scalpels

By Material

Stainless Steel

High Grade Carbon Steel

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Nursing Centres

Reference Laboratories

