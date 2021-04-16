Surgical Imaging Market Expects Surge in Next Five Years | GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips

Global Surgical Imaging Market Size study, by Technology (Image Intensifier C-arms, Flat Panel Detector C-arms), Application (Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries), End User ( Hospitals, Surgery Center, Clinics) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Surgical Imaging market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Surgical Imaging market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Data Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global Surgical Imaging Market is valued approximately USD 1720 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Surgical imaging is a significant form of optical imaging that is used during times of detailed imaging. The methodology lets doctors decisively execute perplexing operations. Surgical imaging systems are X-ray technology-based intra-operative imaging systems that can be used flexibly in different operating rooms. During multiple intraoperative operations such as spinal, cranial, orthopedics, cardiovascular surgery, the C-arms system is a 2D or 3D diagnostic imaging system used. The main factors responsible for the sector’s growth are the increasing geriatric population and knowledge of radiographic processes. There has been an uptick in the incidence of many chronic disorders that require urgent care diagnosis over the past decade. Patients also undergo laboratory and imaging tests in the surgical intensive care unit. Any of the main chronic diseases are, among others, cancer, kidney failure, and heart disease. During their hospitalizations, many chronic disorders, such as asthma, diabetes, obesity, and depression, among others, requires critical care. As per the Circulation Journal Study Annual Statistics Update released in January 2019 by the American Heart Association, 48 percent of adults in the US have a form of CVD. Cardiovascular disorders cause 3.9 million deaths in Europe, accounting for 45 percent of all deaths, according to the European Heart Network Survey 2017. Also, as per European Commission, 11.3 million in-patients with diseases of the circulatory system were discharged from hospitals across the EU. This demonstrates the rise in hospitalization resulting in need for Surgical Imaging. Moreover, technological advancements and high precision have increased adoption in numerous fields of medical sciences driving the market growth during the forecast period. However, high price of surgical imaging systems impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Surgical Imaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and well established infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing prevalence of Cardiovascular diseases and increasing geriatric population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Surgical Imaging market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

GE Healthcare

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips

Ziehm Imaging

Shimadzu Corporation

Canon Medical Systems

Hitachi Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Whale Imaging Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Image Intensifier C-arms

Flat Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms)

By Application:

Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries

Neurosurgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

By End User:

Hospital

Surgery Center & Clinics

Target Audience of the Global Surgical Imaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Segments Studied in the Global Surgical Imaging Market

