Stylus Pen Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global stylus pen market size was valued at $0.83 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1.22 billion by 2027, to register a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. A stylus is a pen shaped electronic instrument with a round design that moves smoothly across touchscreen devices. This instrument is used to navigate on a tablet, phone, or interactive white boards. It is widely used for variety of work such as write in apps for taking notes, drawing, swipe for navigating, touch & hold to copy and paste, and tap on touchpad or screen keyboards to select button choices.

Stylus pen allows quick & easy data storage in digital form in touchscreen-based electronic gadgets, owing to the fact that information or data written in analog form automatically gets changed into digital form, which makes it fit for wider usage across different industry verticals. Use of apple pen, and surface pen are in the latest trend due to its certain features such as pixel perfect precision, tilt and pressure sensitivity, build quality and support for palm rejection. Apple pen and surface pen provided by Apple inc. And Microsoft Corp. respectively, these are one of the most premium products available in the stylus pen market.

The global stylus pen market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Factors such as high accuracy, better control, as compared to other alternatives such mouse & trackpad drive the growth of the stylus pen market. However, constant technological development is a major restraint to the global stylus pen industry. In addition, surge in shift of government & education sector toward digitalization is expected to create opportunities for the stylus pen industry.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1642

The global stylus pen market is segmented into type, platform type, screen type, application, and region. By type, the market is segmented into active, and passive. The platform type segment is divided into chrome OS, iOS, windows, and android. By screen type, the market is fragmented into conductive, and resistive. By application, the market is segregated into smartphones, tablets, laptops, and others.

Region wise, the stylus pen market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). The key players operating in the market include as Adonit, Apple Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Microsoft corporation, Sonictech Inc., Wacom, and WALTOP International Corp.

Key Market Segments

By Type

– Active

– Passive

By Platform Type

– Chrome OS

– iOS

– Windows

– Android

By Screen Type

– Conductive

– Resistive

By Application

– Smartphones

– Tablets

– Laptops

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1642

KEY PLAYERS

– Adonit

– Apple Inc.

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

– Honeywell International Inc.

– International Business Machines Corporation

– Lenovo Group Limited

– Microsoft corporation

– Sonictech Inc.

– Wacom

– WALTOP International Corp.