Straw Market – Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Application and Forecast 2030 – TMR

Global Straw Market: Snapshot

The straw market has been making large strides, shaped by the troika of environmental concerns, cost, and functionality. Straw makers, world over, have been adopting strategies that best meet these concerns of end users. The choice of materials for straw has been guided largely by their environmental footprint, thus shaping the contours of product development avenues. A case in point is the popularity of biodegradable products across food service companies in the straw market.

Biodegradable drinking straws have also generating groundswell of interest over the past few years, owing to the propositions of their low cost, health-friendliness, and increasingly their eco-friendliness. In particular, straws made from natural gluten-free wheat are gathering steam in the straw market among manufacturers and consumers alike.

Key materials used in the straw market are plastic, bamboo, metal, paper, glass, and silicone. Of these, paper are expected to emerge as the prominent choice for manufacturers in the straw market. However, their lack of versatility has kept the demand for bamboo straws also rewarding.

Get an idea about the offerings of our report from Report Brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=73448

Global Straw Market: Notable Developments

One of the game-changing point in the global straw market has been the shift from plastic straws to eco-friendly straws such as paper and bamboo. The mounting concern of plastic straws flooding the water bodies and landfill across the world has accelerated the shift. The food packaging and foodservice sector as a whole has become increasingly aware of the menace of single-use plastics, thus opening new potential in the straw market globally over past few years.

Also, top players are keen on offering cost-effective products to food service companies to consolidate their position in the straw market. Further, new entrants are also engaging frequently in collaborations to launch products that meet emerging needs of end-use applications, to gain a foothold in the straw market.

Some of the prominent players in the straw market are:

Biopac Ltd.

Absolute Custom Extrusions

Pactiv LLC, Tetra Pak International S.A.

Huhtamäki Oyj.

Gumi Bamboo

Hoffmaster Group Inc.

Global Straw Market: Key Drivers

In a few product categories in the straw market particularly in those made from paper, the global straw market has witnessed a good degree of fragmentation. Overall, the market is increasingly competitive, with prominent players aiming for customizations to allure consumers. Several key players have also adopted strategies inspired by geographic expansion, in the direction of attaining a strong foothold in the market. On the other hand, disposable straws are relatively a new product category, characterized by the presence of a handful of players. The advent of alternative product categories in the straw market has raised the ante for manufacturers of biodegradable straws. A particular case in point is bamboo straws.

A few companies also claim to be pioneer in all-natural handmade bamboo straws, in order to stay ahead of their competitors. Though such players have presence largely in developed markets such as the U.S. and the U.K., they are now setting sight on key lucrative markets, such as in Asia Pacific.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on “Straw Market”

Global Straw Market: Regional Assessment

Changing demand dynamic in the food service industry in developed as well as developing economies of the world has favored a rapid expansion of the market during 2014 – 2018. During 2019 – 2027, the straw market is expected to expand at more than 1.8 times. Widespread use of straws for wide range of hot and cold beverages has kept the global market increasingly lucrative.

While Europe is a hugely lucrative growth, developing regions particularly Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a promising year-over-year growth rate from 2019 to 2029. Straw manufactures are witnessing sizable revenue streams in India and China. To a large part, the growth in the South and East Asia is propelled by the increasing inclination of consumers toward adopting eco- and health-friendly straws. The growth is underpinned by steadily growing food services industry.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

Related Reports Press-Release –

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com