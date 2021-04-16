Stem Cell Therapy Market Size to Witness Huge Growth by 2025

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report LLC recently added a new title on 2019-2025 Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Report from its database. The report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product, market size, share, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025.

Rising geriatric population will positively influence the industry growth in coming years. Elderly people are susceptible to degenerative diseases such as Parkinson?s and Alzheimer?s disorders. Stem cell therapies offer several benefits over the conventional therapeutic methods that raises its preference for curing degenerative diseases. Recently developed stem cell therapies generate healthy cells by replacing the defective cells through minimally invasive techniques. Therefore, geriatric population rely on stem cell therapies that proves beneficial for the industry growth.

Stem Cell Therapy Market will exceed USD 15 billion by 2025; as per a new research report.

Orthopedic segment is anticipated to witness more than 9% growth over the forecast time frame. Substantial growth is attributed to rising accidents and trauma cases across the globe. Stem cell therapy is successfully applicable in treating bone-joint injuries that include spinal and fractured bone defects, ligament tendon, femoral head and osteogenesis imperfecta. Mesenchymal stem cell therapy is preferred in curing orthopedic diseases such as arthritis and osteoporosis due to its ability to differentiate into bones and cartilage. Above mentioned factors will surge segment growth.

Clinics segment accounted for around 35% revenue share in 2018. Clinics are equipped with advanced medical equipment and skilled professionals that enables it to provide superior quality stem cell therapies. Clinics can deliver specialized stem cell treatment in areas such as cardiovascular, oncology or orthopedics that should prove beneficial for the segmental growth. However, as the treatments offered at clinics are expensive, that may have a short term impact on the segment growth.

Europe is anticipated to witness around 10% growth during analysis time frame. Substantial growth is attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. Moreover, the regulatory scenario for stem cell therapies is also improving gradually. Initially stringent regulations lowered the demand for stem cell therapies. However, as people started becoming aware regarding advantages associated with stem cell therapy, its adoption escalated. Above-mentioned factors fosters the regional growth.

Prominent industry players operational in the stem cell therapy include Astellas Pharma, Cellectis, Celyad, ReNeuron Group, Gamida Cell, Capricor Therapeutics, Cellular Dynamics, Novadip Biosciences, CESCA Therapeutics, DiscGenics, OxStem, Mesoblast, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. These key players adopt several initiatives such mergers, acquisitions and new product launches to sustain market position. Besides these strategies, companies also undertake promotional strategies that enhance their sales. For instance, in June 2018, CESCA Therapeutics announced exhibition at Orthobiologic Institute?s ninth annual PRP and regenerative medicine symposium. This strategy was company?s promotional effort in order to gain attention of customers.

Increasing research on developing novel therapies and personalized medicines will foster stem cell therapy market growth. For instance, scientists are extensively researching on methods to regenerate healthy heart cells from placenta that can be used in patients after myocardial infarction. This discovery will help to cure patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases and reduce mortality rates. Researchers are further examining different aspects of stem cell therapy for its applications in neurological disorders. Thus, increasing R&D activities to promote developments in stem cell therapy will positively impact the industry growth.

