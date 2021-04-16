Spun-bonded Non-woven Bags Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis up to 2030

Spun-bonded Non-woven Bags Market: Market Overview

Spun-bonded non-woven is a mixture of porous flat sheets and fabrics like materials which contains either molten plastic or plastic films with long fibers bounded together by hot-press. As they are not made by a method of knitting or weaving made them totally distinct from other fibers. A raw material which is thermoplastic in nature is used, such as plastic-based materials like polypropylene and polyesters, which becomes softer on heating and harder when cooled down. Spun-bonded non-woven bags have different properties, such as resistant to heat and chemical but porous in nature.

Major element determining the demand for spun-bonded non-woven bags market is raising awareness about the usefulness and other benefits of polypropylene spun-bonded non-woven bags. Healthcare and hygiene industries are generating consistent demand for spun-bonded non-woven bags as they are in the manufacturing of a variety of products like a facemask, sanitary napkins and surgical gowns.

Spun-bonded Non-woven Bags Market: Market Dynamics

Knowing the technical advancements in agricultural and farming procedures, spun-bonded non-woven bags are being broadly used to save the crops from extreme environmental conditions and create a different weather pattern. Spun-bonded non-woven bags have capacity to control humidity and heat. Additionally, increased usage of spun-bonded non-woven bags in the automotive, household and packaging sectors are also helping in magnifying the growth of spun-bonded non-woven bags market.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have become more conscious about the hygiene and cleanliness, this impacted on the demand for the spun-bonded non-woven bags market. This impact will remain for a longer time in coming years. However, increased cost of spun-bonded non-woven bags is the major restraining factor for the growth of the spun-bonded non-woven bags market. However, the convenience in the usage as they are disposable and bio degradable has made spun-bonded non-woven bags more dominant in the market

Spun-bonded Non-woven Bags Market: Segmentation

Spun-bonded non-woven bags segmented on the basis of material type:

Polyester

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyurethane

Polyamide

Others

Spun-bonded non-woven bags segmented on the basis of functions:

Non-disposable

Disposable

Spun-bonded non-woven bags segmented on the basis of end use industry:

Agriculture

Personal Care & Hygiene

Automotive

Medical

Packaging

Others

Spun-bonded Non-woven Bags Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of market growth East and south Asia are the rapidly growing regions in the spun-bonded non-woven bags market. China, India, Japan and other countries are being the prime economies in the Asian region. Rising adoption of the spun-bonded non-woven bags in agriculture industry is one of the vital driver to the market growth. The use of pesticides in agriculture industry may show harmful impacts on the farmers. This caused in rise in demand for spun-bonded non-woven products to cover crops, roots, environmental friendly plants containers, green-house shading, seed blankets and many other uses directed to the growth of the spun bounded non-woven bags market in this region.

North and Latin America were the important regions for the spun-bonded non-woven bags market in last recent years. However, the demand has diverted to the Asian region in recent years because of the major elements like the increasing use of spun-bonded non-woven bags in the medical and healthcare, automotive, personal care and hygiene industries in Asian and ASEAN countries. In recent years European countries are also showing moderate growth and will continue in forecasted period.

Spun-bonded Non-woven Bags Market: Key Players

Pegas Non-wovens SA

Avgol Non-wovens

Johns Manville Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

RadiciGroup SpA

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Berry Plastics Group, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Kolon Industries, Inc.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Schouw & Co.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Mogul

Fitesa S.A.

