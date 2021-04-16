Speaker Amplifier Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global speaker amplifier market size was valued at $5.80 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.73 Billion by 2027, to register a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027.

A speaker amplifier is an electronic device, which increases the amplifier-sound from low level electronic audio signal to higher level audio signal for loudspeakers or headphones. It allows to increase vibrations to the maximum extent of signals without affecting wavelength or frequency, and help improve efficiency of a sound system. Its applications include concert & theatrical sound reinforcement systems, public address systems, and domestic systems such as a home-theatre or stereo system. Speaker amplifiers are also used in wireless communication as well as broadcasting.

The global speaker amplifier market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the period of forecast period, owing to surge in demand for consumer electronics and growth in installation of high-performance infotainment systems in automobiles. In addition, consumers around the globe prefer devices that are portable, easy to carry, and have features such as low power consumption, high speed, and greater accuracy, which propels manufacturers to focus and come up with advanced features for speaker amplifiers that are supported in handheld devices such as MP3 and portable docking stations. Moreover, increase in demand for audio systems in public and private events across the globe also fuels growth of the market. However, technical faults and issues associated with integration of audio devices is a major restraint for the speaker amplifier market growth. In addition, growing penetration of IoT technology in media & infotainment systems is expected to create opportunities for the speaker amplifier industry.

The global speaker amplifier market is segmented into power, end use, and region. By power, the market is segmented into low power (less than 5W) and mid power (5W to 25W). The end use segment is divided into computer, phones, tablets, over-ear headphones, TWS, home entertainment, commercial, automotive, portable, smart home, IoT, wearable, and AR/VR.

Region wise, the speaker amplifier market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The key players operating in the market include as Cirrus, Maxim, ROHM, NXP Semiconductors, ADI, STMicroelectronics, Silicon Labs, ICE Power, ON Semiconductors, Monolithic Power Systems, and Infineon.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY Power

– Low Power (less than 5W)

– Mid Power (5W to 25W)

BY END USE

– Computer

– Phones

– Tablets

– Over-Ear Headphones

– TWS

– Home Entertainment

– Commercial

– Automotive

– Portable

– Smart Home

– IoT

– Wearable

– AR/VR

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– Cirrus

– Maxim

– ROHM

– NXP Semiconductors

– ADI

– STMicroelectronics

– Silicon Labs

– ICE Power

– ON Semiconductors

– Monolithic Power Systems

– Infineon