Space Rovers Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

Space rover is a special vehicle designed to traverse over irregular, mountainous topography of extraterrestrial bodies such as planets and asteroids. The design and operation of space rovers depends upon data acquired through satellites that orbit around a celestial body. Rovers are designed to endure extreme atmospheric conditions, are fitted with superior equipment and payload, and are meticulously programmed to operate in accordance with the surroundings. Increase in investments for R&D by major space agencies and on-going advances in design of space rovers are anticipated to increase usability of rovers. For instance, Japans space agency JAXA and Toyota are collaborating to build a hydrogen powered rover, named, Lunar Cruiser that would be capable of transporting two astronauts and their gear on the moon.

Rise in investments for space explorations across the globe are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the space rovers market during the forecast period. However, high costs involved in the space exploration missions and high chances of failure of space exploration projects are anticipated to hamper growth of the market. Moreover, technological advancements in 3D printing technology are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The market segmentation is based on type, application, and region. The type segment is divided into lunar surface exploration, mars surface exploration, and asteroids surface exploration. Depending on application, the market is segmented into commercial/mining, and research. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1563

Key players operating in the global space rovers market include

Space Applications Services NV/SA, Astrobotic Technology, Inc., Planetary Transportation Systems GmbH, ispace, inc., Maxar Technologies, Motiv Space Systems, Inc., Honeybee Robotics, Northrop Grumman, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Airbus S.A.S.

The report also includes space agencies such as National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Canadian Space Agency (CSA), UAE Space Agency, State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS (ROSCOSMOS), European Space Agency (ESA), and China National Space Administration (CNSA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents analytical depiction of the global space rovers market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

– The overall space rovers market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

– The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global space rovers market with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current space rovers market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

– Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

o Lunar Surface Exploration

o Mars surface exploration

o Asteroids surface exploration

o

By Application

o Commercial/Mining

o Research

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

o Europe

UK

Germany

Russia

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1563

KEY PLAYERS

o Space Applications Services NV/SA

o Astrobotic Technology, Inc.

o Planetary Transportation Systems GmbH

o ispace, inc.

o Maxar Technologies

o Motiv Space Systems, Inc.

o Honeybee Robotics

o Northrop Grumman

o Toyota Motor Corporation

o Airbus S.A.S.