South And Central America Oil Field Services Market 2021 Strategic Assessments- Schlumberger NV, Transocean LTD, Weatherford International plc, Halliburton Company

South And Central America Oil Field Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The South and Central America oil field services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. Factor such as an increasing number of offshore operations in the region is likely to drive the South and Central America oil field services market. However, fluctuations in the oil prices are expected to restrain the South and Central America oil field services market.

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Oil Field Services Market Report are:

Schlumberger NV, Transocean LTD, Weatherford International plc, Halliburton Company, TechnipFMC PLC, China Oilfield Services Limited, Saipem SpA, National-Oilwell Varco, Inc., Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Regional Analysis for Oil Field Services Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the South And Central America Oil Field Services market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Oil Field Services Market Scenario:

Drilling Services Expected to see Significant Market Growth

– After the 2014 oil crisis, there is a significant reduction in the prices of drilling rigs. Many companies reduced the cost of drilling by 40% to 50%, which attracted the investors. As the oil prices saw a significant recovery in 2018, the rig count of the countries in the region also saw substantial growth, which directly affects oil field services in the region.

– In 2019, the average rig count of South and Central America, both onshore and offshore, was 190 units, which was higher than the average rig count of 2018, 189 units.

– In April 2019, Exxon Mobil Corporation won three blocks in offshore Argentina. The blocks are in the Malvinas basin, approximately 200 miles (320 kilometers) offshore Tierra del Fuego and include MLO-113, MLO-117 and MLO-118. Equinor ASA in 2019 won five blocks in offshore Argentina for the exploration and production of oil and gas. Both of the companys vision in the country is to expand their business and explore more opportunities, which is expected to be beneficial for the oil field services market in the region.

– In February 2020, Eni S.p.A, an Italian company exploring offshore Mexico, announced its discovery at Saasken block in Sureste Basin in the Gulf of Mexico. From preliminary exploration, the block contains 200 to 300 million barrels of oil and can produce up to 10000 barrels per day.

Competitive Landscape

The Brazil oil field services market is moderately fragmented. Some of key players in this market include Schlumberger NV, Transocean LTD, Weatherford International plc, Halliburton Company, and TechnipFMC PLC.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

In conclusion, Oil Field Services market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Oil Field Services Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

