Solar Power Equipment Market Demand & Future Growth Analysis by 2025 | by Equipment, Application

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Solar Power Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025, the global solar power equipment market size was $76,270.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $188,304.0 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.5%. The utility segment accounted for more than half of the market share in 2017, and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Suns energy can be harnessed by using solar power equipment such as photovoltaic (PV) cells, solar trackers, solar inverters, and others. These equipment serve as an eco-friendly solution, as they aid in curbing carbon emission and combat climate changes. The growth of the global solar power equipment market is driven by rise in construction projects and surge in demand for electricity across of the world. In addition, the ability of home solar panels to improve carbon footprint and to reduce electric bill are expected to provide remunerative opportunity for the growth of the solar power equipment industry.

Furthermore, rise in demand for electricity has augmented the need for concentrated solar power systems. Efficient conversion of solar energy into useable energy forms has enhanced the demand for monocrystalline and polycrystalline silicon cells. However, constant fluctuations in climate conditions hinder the solar power equipment industry growth, specifically in snowfall- and rainfall-prone regions.

Key Market Segments

The global solar power equipment market is segmented based on equipment, application, and region.

BY EQUIPMENT

By equipment, the market is segmented into solar panels, mounting, racking, & tracking system, storage system, and others. Among these, the solar panels segment holds a dominant position, and is expected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in deployment of solar panels in residential and nonresidential sectors at low prices.

BY REGION

projected to grow at a substantial CAGR, owing to The market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, Asia-Pacific holds a significant share in the global solar power equipment market, and upsurge in installation of solar PV systems in countries such as China, South Korea, and India.

