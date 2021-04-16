Smart Shoes Market will Revenue to Cross USD 250.4 million by 2030 Research by Business Opportunities, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends

Smart Shoes Market to surpass USD 250.4 million by 2030 from USD 114.7 million in 2019 in terms of value growing at a CAGR of 8.9% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. The rise is expected to be powered by the increased popularity of smart wearables linked to increased participation in sports and fitness activities. Increasing demand for health analytics monitoring and assessment is projected to drive the adoption of integrated fitness technology products, such as smart shoes, which in turn is expected to drive the industry. In the smart wearables market, technical developments in traditional shoes to improve comfort, convenience, and health are expected to generate growth opportunities for smart shoes. The market for smart textiles and wearables is expected to drive increased acceptance of athleisure and fitness as a way of life. To monitor the distance travelled, calories burned, and other health-specific biometric data, smart shoes have embedded sensors and Bluetooth controlled insoles. Furthermore, growing demand for sneakers is expected to enable manufacturers to introduce smart technology into the category to meet rising demand.

Smart shoes are a smart technology shoe in which the shoe insoles are digitally connected, making it more than just a normal shoe, making it simpler for its users with larger than life features and specifications. Wearable devices or digitally related products feature services that ease the end user’s day-to-day operations. Such products are thus gaining traction among consumers, especially in North America and Europe. Besides, these smart shoes come with a navigation tracker and technology for self-lacing. They also help track the end user’s physical output, thus increasing their adoption in the sports industry.

Smart Shoes Market: Key Players

Nike Inc.

Li-Ning Company Limited

Adidas AG

PUMA SE

Under Armour, Inc.

361 Degrees International Limited

Daphne International Holdings limited

SOLE POWER LLC

DIGITSOLE

Ducere Technologies PVT. LTD

Smart Shoes Market: Segments

Smart Walking Shoes segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Smart Shoes Market is segmented by product type as smart walking shoe, smart running shoe and smart sports shoe. The smart running shoe segment is estimated to lead the market with a share in 2019. Smart running shoes have options that allow the end-user to monitor both the distance travelled and the calories burned. This information can be accessed by customers via various linked applications on smartphones or other devices. This allows the client to keep a record of the same and thus to maintain fitness. Manufacturers are now working on innovating smart running shoes to support these clients. The product is expected to gain greater traction among sports workers and professional athletes contributing to the forecast for the worldwide smart shoes market.

Smart Shoes Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising popularity towards smart wearable

Growing technology acceptance and increasing popularity for smart wearables are the variables that lead to the proliferation of the smart shoe industry. Besides, the growth of the smart shoe market over the forecast period is expected to be fueled by factors such as the fashionable look of smart shoes and growing health awareness. In both developed and most developing countries, there is an increase in the trend in health and wellness. By going to the gym, adopting a strict diet, and engaging in other healthy events, customers choose to pursue a healthy lifestyle. There is a set of customers among these health-conscious customers who have brought their method of health enhancement to the next level. To monitor progress, this group needs to maintain a regular record of activities. Smart shoes help to keep a record of the running/walking/cycling distance travelled as well as the calories expended during a workout session. These end-users thus contribute to the growth of the global market for smart shoes.

Restrain

Rising availability of counterfeit products

Improving the availability of counterfeit shoes on the market, volatile economic conditions in developed and developing countries around the world, and currency deflation are some of the main factors that restrict the growth of the global market. The recent economic crisis had a detrimental effect on global sales of smart shoes. Currency fluctuations and less brand outlets in emerging regions could be demand limiting variables. Raw materials also play a crucial role in the smart shoe sector and their prices have risen sharply in the last few years.

Smart Shoes Market report also contains analysis on:

Smart Shoes Market Segments:

By Product Type : Smart Walking Shoes Smart Running Shoes Smart Sports Shoes

By Gender : Male Female

By Mode of Sale : Supermarket/Hypermarket Specialty Store Online Store



