Smart Home Security and Safety Systems Market by Component, Product, Service, Application, and Region 2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy (Based on COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

“Research analysis model indicates that the aggregated revenue of global smart home security & safety systems market during 2019-2025 is expected to reach $134.5 billion owing to a growing adoption of various types of smart security devices in global households.

Highlighted with 72 tables and 69 figures, this 157-page report Global Smart Home Security & Safety Systems Market by Component, Product, Service, Application, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide smart home security & safety systems market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

â€¢ Market Structure

â€¢ Growth Drivers

â€¢ Restraints and Challenges

â€¢ Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

â€¢ Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smart home security & safety systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product, Service, Application, and Region.

Based on component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

â€¢ Hardware

â€¢ Software

â€¢ Service

On basis of product, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

â€¢ All-in-one Security Systems

â€¢ Speakers and Hubs

â€¢ Video Surveillance Systems

â€¢ Alarm Systems

â€¢ Locks and Access Controls

On basis of service, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

â€¢ Professionally Installed Systems

â€¢ Self-installed Systems

On basis of application, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

â€¢ Independent Homes

â€¢ Apartments and Condominiums

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

â€¢ APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

â€¢ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

â€¢ North America (U.S. and Canada)

â€¢ Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

â€¢ RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product, Service, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global smart home security & safety systems market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDâ€™s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ADT

Alphabet

Amazon

Apple

Comcast

FrontPoint Security Solutions

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

Honeywell International Inc.

LiveWatch Security

NETGEAR

Ring

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics

SimpliSafe

SkyBell Technologies

Vivint Smart Home

(Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

Major Point of TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 7

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 7

1.1.1 Industry Definition 7

1.1.2 Research Scope 8

1.2 Research Methodology 10

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 10

1.2.2 Market Assumption 11

1.2.3 Secondary Data 11

1.2.4 Primary Data 11

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 12

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 13

1.2.7 Research Limitations 14

1.3 Executive Summary 15

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 17

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 17

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 18

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 21

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 24

2.5 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis 27

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component 31

3.1 Market Overview by Component 31

3.2 Global Hardware Market for Smart Home Security & Safety Systems 2014-2025 34

3.3 Global Software Market for Smart Home Security & Safety Systems 2014-2025 36

3.4 Global Service Market for Smart Home Security & Safety Systems 2014-2025 38

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product 39

4.1 Market Overview by Product 39

4.2 Global Market of Smart All-in-one Security Systems 2014-2025 42

4.3 Global Market of Speakers and Hubs in Smart Home Security & Safety Systems 2014-2025 44

4.4 Global Market of Smart Home Video Surveillance Systems 2014-2025 45

4.4 Global Market of Smart Home Alarm Systems 2014-2025 47

4.5 Global Market of Smart Home Locks and Access Controls 2014-2025 48

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Service 49

5.1 Market Overview by Service 49

5.2 Global Market of Professionally Installed Smart Home Security & Safety Systems 2014-2025 52

5.3 Global Market of Self-Installed Smart Home Security & Safety Systems 2014-2025 54

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application 55

6.1 Market Overview by Application 55

6.2 Global Smart Home Security & Safety Systems Market for Independent Homes 2014-2025 58

6.3 Global Smart Home Security & Safety Systems Market for Apartments and Condominiums 2014-2025 60

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 61

7.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2014-2025 61

7.2 North America Market 2014-2025 by Country 66

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market 66

7.2.2 U.S. Market 69

7.2.3 Canadian Market 72

7.3 European Market 2014-2025 by Country 74

7.3.1 Overview of European Market 74

7.3.2 Germany 77

7.3.3 UK 80

7.3.4 France 82

7.3.5 Russia 84

7.3.6 Italy 86

7.3.7 Rest of European Market 88

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 by Country 89

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 89

7.4.2 Japan 93

7.4.3 China 95

7.4.4 India 97

7.4.5 Australia 99

7.4.6 South Korea 101

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 103

7.5 Latin America Market 2014-2025 by Country 104

7.5.1 Argentina 107

7.5.2 Brazil 109

7.5.3 Mexico 111

7.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 113

7.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2025 by Country 114

7.6.1 UAE 117

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia 119

7.6.3 Egypt 121

7.6.4 Other National Markets 123

8 Competitive Landscape 124

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors 124

8.2 Company Profiles 127

9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 151

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 151

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 154

RELATED REPORTS AND PRODUCTS 157

