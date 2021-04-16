Sleeping Aids Market Industry Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

Pills and medical equipment used in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders are sleep aids. Different items such as drugs, sleep labs, sleep apnea machines, and mattresses & pillows consist of sleep aids. In general, medicines include drugs that help promote sleep by restricting central nervous system behaviors. Sleep is a biological necessity that maintains metabolic homeostasis, affects and controls immune function, memory, and other cognitive functions. Drugs and medical equipment used to diagnose and treat different sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea and insomnia, are sleep aids. Lack of quality sleep results in sleep disturbances induced by medical conditions, physical disorders, environmental concerns, and psychological disorders. It is predicted that these sleep disturbances will adversely affect human health and lead to a variety of chronic illnesses, including high blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis, and stroke. It is necessary, therefore, to treat and d. Thus, it is important to treat and diagnose these disorders at an early stage.

Global Sleeping Aids Market to surpass USD million by 2030. Increased consumer disposable income, combined with growing public perception of the adverse effects of sleep disorders, would increase the market size of sleep aids over the projected period. Besides, sleep disorders, such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, may adversely affect human health and cause chronic diseases. The above factors would provide lucrative growth for the demand for sleep aids in the coming years. Growing occurrence of sleep disorders such as chronic insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea, narcolepsy will also stimulate business growth in the coming years with global sleep aids.

Global Sleeping Aids Market: Key Players

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Acelity L.P. Inc. (Kinetic Concepts, Inc.)

Sanofi

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

SleepMed Inc.

Cadwell Industries Inc.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Compumedics Limited

Tempur Sealy International Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Global Sleeping Aids Market: Segments

Mattresses and Pillows Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global Sleeping Aids Market is segmented by product type into Mattresses and Pillows, Sleep Laboratory Services, Medication, Sleep Apnea Devices. Increased consumer disposable income, combined with growing public perception of the adverse effects of sleep disorders, would increase the market size of sleep aids over the projected period. Besides, sleep disorders, such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, may adversely affect human health and cause chronic diseases. The above factors would provide lucrative growth for the demand for sleep aids in the coming years. Growing occurrence of sleep disorders such as chronic insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea, narcolepsy will also stimulate business growth in the coming years with global sleep aids.

Global Sleeping Aids Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Insomnia

Growing incidence of sleep disorders such as chronic insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea, and narcolepsy would stimulate global sleep development. Sleeping aids are involved in insomnia and OSA treatment, which in turn is driving the growth of the global market for sleeping aids. Besides, lifestyle changes and stressful working environments interfere with sleep patterns, leading to different sleep disorders. This acts as a key driving force that in the coming years will stimulate global sleep aids business growth.

Restrain

High cost of Sleeping Aids products

Another main factor for the global sleeping aids market is the increasing adoption of wearable tracking devices and sensors. These instruments record and distribute data concerning different physiological circumstances. Sensor-equipped systems perform different purposes, such as tracking sleep disorders and assessing the quality of sleep. Besides, the quality of sleep is also hindered by long working hours, working in various shifts, hectic working climate, and stressful conditions, along with excess workload. All of these factors contribute to a growing acceptance of OTC sleeping pills that help a person fall asleep, which in turn has a positive effect on the demand for sleeping aids.

Global Sleeping Aids Market report also contains analysis on:

Global Sleeping Aids Market Segments:

By Product Type : Mattresses and Pillows Sleep Laboratory Services Medication Sleep Apnea Devices

By Sleep Disorder: Insomnia Sleep Apnea Restless Legs Syndrome Narcolepsy Sleep Walking



