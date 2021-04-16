Self-healing Concrete Market Research, Growth, Analysis & Forecast by 2025 | Basilisk, Avecom N.V., COWI A/S, Devan-Micropolis, Fescon

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Self-healing concrete market by type, end-user and region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 20182025,” The global self-healing concrete market size was valued at $216,720.0 thousand in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,375,088.0 thousand by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, Europe dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting for the highest share of the global market.

Europe is currently serving as the most important region to start the initial projects in diverse industry verticals that are significantly investing in self-healing concrete industry. Moreover, the selected type of the bacteria genus Bacillus offers self-healing of concrete. This increases the lifespan of concrete structures, which is anticipated to boost the demand for self-healing concrete. Furthermore, the Europe self-healing concrete market is projected to generate the highest market revenue during the forecast period, owing to deployments in the construction industries.

The global self-healing concrete market is segmented into type, end-users, and region.

By Type

Based on type, the market is divided into intrinsic healing, capsule based healing, and vascular healing. Among these, the capsule based healing segment held the largest market in 2017 and is expected to continue to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The capsule based healing is expected to show promising growth during the forecast period owing to its various benefits that includes healing of larger cracks, requires less external requirements to regain full strength and also stays protected during mixing.

By End-User

Based on end-user, the market is divided into residential and commercial, industrial, and civil infrastructures. Among these, the civil infrastructures segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2017 and is expected to continue to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The civil infrastructure is expected to be the highest beneficiary of using self-healing concrete, which will improve the strength of dams, tunnels, and roads. This in turn aims to increase the durability of various civil engineering structures that includes tunnels and bridges among others and also help to minimize the maintenance cost in the long run. All these factors are expected to propel the self-healing concrete market in civil infrastructures.

By Region

The market is analyzed across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Europe accounts for the highest share in the global self-healing concrete market and is projected to grow further at a significant CAGR due to the presence of huge construction and multiple research projects in the region. Moreover, countries such as China and Japan have huge potential to provide the required momentum for the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Players

Basilisk

Acciona Infraestructureas S.A.

Avecom N.V.

Comercializadora Espanola De Innovaciones Y Materiales

COWI A/S

Devan-Micropolis

Fescon

