Security as a Service Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for 2021 – 2025 | Salient Systems, Panasonic, Samsung Techwin, Cisco Systems

Security as a service (SECaaS) is a business model in which a service provider integrates their security services into a corporate infrastructure on a subscription basis more cost effectively than most individuals or corporations can provide on their own, when total cost of ownership is considered. SECaaS is inspired by the “software as a service” model as applied to information security type services and does not require on-premises hardware, avoiding substantial capital outlays . These security services often include authentication, anti-virus, anti-malware/spyware, intrusion detection, Penetration testing and security event management, among others.

Some of the key players of Security as a Service Market:

Salient Systems, Panasonic, Samsung Techwin, Cisco Systems, CheckPoint Software Technologies, S2 Security, Axis, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Fortinet, Siemens, NortekSecurity, Bosch Security Systems

It provides overview and forecast of the global Security as a Service market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Security as a Service market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive analysis for all five regions.

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Security as a Service (SECaaS) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Email Encryption

SIEM

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Endpoint Protection

Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS)

DLP

Others

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Security as a Service (SECaaS) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Commercial

Government

Residential

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Security as a Service Market Size

2.2 Security as a Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Security as a Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Security as a Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Security as a Service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Security as a Service Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Security as a Service Sales by Product

4.2 Global Security as a Service Revenue by Product

4.3 Security as a Service Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Security as a Service Breakdown Data by End User

