Saudi Arabia Smart Cities Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

A smart city is a system, mainly made up of ICTs, to create, deploy, and encourage sustainable development practices for tackling increase in urbanization challenges. Cloud-based applications and IoT devices obtain, analyze, and handle data in real-time to enhance the quality of life for the government, businesses, and people. This technology has been widely adopted in the recent years to improve public safety, which can range from monitoring areas of high crime rates to improving emergency preparedness with sensors and many more. The combination of physical infrastructure and facilities with smartphones, data, and modern devices are expected to minimize cost and enhance sustainability.

Rise in demand for modern and upper living standards in the country, enthusiastic initiatives and high investments by government, and efforts to minimize countries dependence on oil and petroleum products fuel the growth of the Saudi Arabia smart cities market. However, data safety and privacy concerns hinder the growth of the smart city market in the country. In addition, higher development costs of smart cities are also expected to impend the growth of the Saudi Arabia smart city market. Furthermore, sustainability and environmental benefits and advancements in the field of Internet of Things (IoT) devices are anticipated to fuel the growth of the smart cities market.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1627

The Saudi Arabia smart cities market is segmented on the basis of functional area into smart infrastructure, smart governance and smart education, smart energy, smart mobility, smart healthcare, smart buildings, and others.

The report analyzes profiles of key players operating in the market, which include AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, General Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Schneider Electric SE.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Saudi Arabia smart cities market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the Saudi Arabia smart cities market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Functional area:

– Smart Infrastructure

o Smart Transportation

o Smart Water Management

o Smart Stadium

o Smart Public Safety & Security

o Smart Lighting

o Others

– Smart Governance & Education

o Smart Governance

o Smart Education

– Smart Energy

o Power Electronics

o Smart Energy Storage

– Smart Mobility

o Smart Ticketing

o Smart Parking

o Others

– Smart Healthcare

o Connected Healthcare

o Telemedicine

o Others

– Smart Building

o Facility Management Systems

o Buildings Safety & security

o Others

– Others

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1627

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– AT&T, Inc.

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– Ericsson

– General Electric

– Hitachi Ltd.

– Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

– IBM Corporation

– Intel Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE