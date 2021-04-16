Sales of Hiking Footwear will account for revenues nearly US$ 70,000 Mn by 2022-end

The global hiking footwear market is projected to expand at a robust CAGR throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2022, according to a new report by Fact.MR. Hiking footwear offer high functionality, and great weathering resistance, and therefore are useful for travelling long distances. Sales of hiking footwear worldwide will account for revenues nearly US$ 70,000 Mn by 2022-end.

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), coupled with various government organizations, is concentrating on endorsing tourism events, with an aim to inculcate adoption of healthy lifestyle by population across the globe. Demand for technologically advanced and eco-friendly hiking equipment has been witnessing a significant rise worldwide. Leading manufacturers of hiking footwear are thriving in the market by competing based on factors such as design innovations, quality of raw materials, adaptability, price, durability, weather resistance, and weight of the footwear. These manufacturers are also focusing on developing new innovative products, and adopting the online retail as their products’ distribution channel for gaining a competitive edge in the global hiking footwear market. These factors might impact the market growth on a large scale.

A large number of people around the world, with increasing health concerns, are focusing on taking vacation packages that include adventure sports such as camping, rafting, rock climbing, scuba diving, and hiking, along with various outdoor physical activities. The lifestyle of urban population worldwide has been witnessing continuous alternations, with increasing participation in adventure tourism as well as leisure vacations. This has further led to a tremendous surge in the requirement for equipment of adventure trips, such as hiking footwear. These factors are further expected to fuel demand for hiking footwear over the forecast period.

8 Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Global Hiking Footwear Market