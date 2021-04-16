Protective Cultures Market Confirms Strong Growth Momentum | Biochem s.r.l.,,Bioprox, Chr. Hansen A/S

Global Protective Cultures Market Size study, by Product Form (Freeze-Dried, Frozen); Target Microorganism (Yeasts and Molds, Bacteria); Composition (Single-Strain, Multi-Strain, Multi-Strain Mixed); Application (Dairy and Dairy Products, Meat and Poultry Products, Seafood, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Protective Cultures market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Protective Cultures market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Data Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global Protective Cultures Market is valued approximately USD 124.96 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Protective cultures are microbial cultures containing bacteria with a particular capacity to prevent the development of pathogenic and spoiling microorganisms. The United States Food and Drug Administration has given these cultures a commonly considered healthy (GRAS) status (FDA). Increased appetite for natural and clean-label goods fuels global demand for defensive cultures. Food processors are gradually embracing defensive cultures due to the need for long shelf-life goods. Further, the demand for natural preservative-free goods around the world, increasing demand for longer shelf-life goods, the acceptance of frozen crops and frozen dry products, increased consumption of dairy products are some of the factors likely to fuel the growth of the safety crop industry. For instance: as per Statista in 2020, in favor consumption of dairy product India consumed the most cow milk worldwide, drinking over 81 million metric tons. The next largest consumption of milk was in the European Union, at 33.4 million metric tons. In addition, in 2017, Chr. Hansen, a Danish bioscience group, launched new products on the protection crop market, particularly for cheese and yogurt applications. The safety culture launched by Chr. Hansen seeks to replace synthetic and chemical preservatives used to extend the shelf life of cheese and yogurt products. However, high price associated with protective cultures impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, the strong demand for milk products in the global market and the decision to increase output creates an opportunity for Global Protective Cultures Market.

The regional analysis of global Protective Cultures market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to The high demand for milk products on the global market and the decision to raise production have had a positive effect on the Global Protective Cultures Market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the growing demand for dairy products and natural & clean label products due to rising awareness about protective cultures among the population of the developing countries like India and China would create lucrative growth prospects for the Protective Cultures market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Biochem s.r.l.,

Bioprox

Chr. Hansen A/S

CSK Food Enrichment B.V.

Dalton Biotechnologies S.R.L

DowDuPont Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.,

Meat Cracks Technology GmbH

Sacco S.R.L

THT S.A.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Form:

Freeze-Dried

Frozen

By Target Microorganism:

Yeasts and Molds

Bacteria

By Composition:

Single-Strain

Multi-Strain

Multi-Strain Mixed

By Application:

Dairy and Dairy Products

Meat and Poultry Products

Seafood

Other

Key Segments Studied in the Global Protective Cultures Market

