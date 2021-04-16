Plasma Segment to Lead Blood Bank Market Predicted to Surpass US$ 6,025.26 Million at a CAGR of 5.5% During the Forecast Periodt 2020-2027 – Vitalant; San Diego Blood Bank; America’s Blood Centers; CSL Plasma

Blood Banks are a place that is engaged in collecting, processing, testing, storing and distributing blood and blood products to hospitals, ambulatory centres during an emergency. The blood or blood products before storing are extensively tested and well processed before distributing.

The global Blood Bank market is projected to reach US$ 6,025.26 million by 2027 from US$ 3,975.02 million in2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

A new market report by The Insight Partners on the Blood Bank Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and shares in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies.

Key Market Trends

PlasmaSegment to lead US Blood Bank Market Growth During the Forecast Period in Blood Bank Market

Based on type, the Blood Bank Market is further segmented into whole blood, plasma, RBC, platelets, and WBC. The whole blood segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; moreover, the plasma segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Plasma is the clear, liquid portion of blood that holds the components of whole blood, such as red and white blood cells (RBCs and WBCs, respectively) and platelets.

The report segments in Blood Bank market as follows:

By Type

Whole Blood

RBC

Platelets

Plasma

WBC

By Function

Collection

Processing

Testing

Storage

Transportation

By Bank Type

Private

Public

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Key companies Included in the Blood Bank Market:- Bloodworks Northwest; San Diego Blood Bank; America’s Blood Centers; CSL Plasma; Blood Centers of America; The American National Red Cross; Vitalant; Interstate Blood Bank, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction Blood Bank Market – Key Takeaways Blood Bank Market – Key Market Dynamics Blood Bank Market – Global Analysis Blood Bank Market Analysis– by Type Blood Bank Market Analysis– by Component Blood Bank Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Blood Bank Market Blood Bank Market – Industry Landscape Blood Bank Market – Key Company Profiles Appendix

Scope of Blood Bank Market:

The “Global Blood Bank Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Blood Bank market with detailed market segmentation by Type, Function, Bank Type, End User and geography. The global Blood Bank market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Blood Bank Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Blood Bank Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

