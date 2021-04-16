Package on Package Market to See Tremendous Growth by 2027 | Amkor Technology Inc., Chipmos Tech. Inc., Chipbond Technology Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd

Package on Package technically is an integrated circuit packaging technology that combines vertically discrete packages of the logic and memory ball grid array. Two or more than two packages are stacked over each other, following a standard interface that routes signal between them. This permits high part density at the expense of slightly higher height specifications in electronic devices such as personal digital assistants (PDA), cell phones, and digital cameras. Package-on-Package has recently been adopted as a 3-D product solution which provides solution to multiple problems associated with the integration of various types of devices.

Key players of the global package on package market analyzed in the report include Amkor Technology Inc., Chipmos Tech. Inc., Chipbond Technology Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Nanium SA, Qualcomm Incorporated, Powertech Technologies Inc., Stats Chippac Ltd, and Toshiba Corporation.

Download Report Sample with Latest Industry Insights: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9857

PoP provides greater time-to-market, flexibility for product upgrades, reduced non-recurring engineering (NRE) and development costs, and the potential utilize current high-yielding silicone die which prevents the creation of a new chip, shortening the design cycle. Whereas a standard stacked-die package offers the technology required to combine multiple ICs into a single package – reducing the complexity of the motherboard, and significantly reducing size and cost of the small portable computer – the true power of PoP lies in the versatility it offers by minimizing liabilities and enhancing logistics. These are the key factors that drive PoP market.

The global package on package market is segmented on the basis of package technology, packaging type, interconnection technology, application, and region. Based on package technology, the market is further bifurcated into 2-D IC Packaging, 2.5-D IC Packaging, and 3-D IC Packaging. Based on packaging type, the market is divided into flat packages, pin grid arrays, surface mount, small outline packages, and others. Based on interconnection technology, the market is classified into wire bond, and flip chip. Based on end-user, the report segments the market into consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunication, industrial, aerospace & defense, healthcare. Geographically, the global market is analyzed across North America (Canada, Mexico, U.S.), Europe (France, Germany, UK, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Africa, Latin America, Middle East).

The global package on package market trends are as follows:

Growing market for electronic devices to be miniaturized

Rapid R&D and advancement in technology has catalyzed demand for reliable and miniaturized electronic devices. This has resulted in growth in demand for miniaturized electronic devices. Also, the advancements in semiconductor industry, has further latest electronic products have witnessed advancements that requires the use of IC packaging technology in memory, RF, logic, and sensors to be integrated into small form factors. The implementation of popular “convergence” features and functions is crucial to meeting the demands of mobile consumers for electronic equipment designs held in hand. In the marketplace, products that achieve high levels of integrated communications, computing and multimedia entertainment features in small, stylish, and robust new form factors are winning. Even in high-penetration markets for mobile phones, digital still cameras, PDAs, and MP3 players; consumers show a significant desire to update to relatively small and more functional hand held devices.

Interested? Do Purchase Enquiry Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9857

Potential utilization of the RF components in advanced 5G infrastructure development

Wireless networks is expected to drive the market exponentially over the next five years with the availability of equipment that supports high bandwidth. This will promote the transition from current LTE technologies such as 3G & 4G to 5G. The data rates offered by 5G technology is much faster than the existing 3G and 4G data rates, respectively. This is expected to result in increased number of mobile subscribers, it promotes infrastructure requirement that can withstand user information requests.

The advantages many developed and implemented technologies in stacked-die package production, PoP system enables quick time-to-market, no-supply-chain-headache, flexible solutions which also meets the next-generation device performance, size, and cost requirements.

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

COVID-19 has affected the global market in various manners such as by directly impacting production and demand, has created supply chain disruption, and has also financial impact on corporations and financial markets.

Toshiba continues to work closely with its parent company, manufacturers, product suppliers and logistics partners while increasing the efficiency of its local warehouse to prevent any production delays.

Package on package market players during COVID-19 scenario have strategized there policies parallel to the government policies. For instance, the quarantine guidelines in Philippines allow Amkor Technology Philippines (ATP) to continue operations, and has implemented a mitigation plan to bring employees to ATP to maintain the highest level of operations possible.

Further, governments have also shown flexible policies in order to financially support key market players For instance, Amkor Technology Malaysia (ATM) had the approval of the relevant government agencies to start operations at ATM with a reduced workforce and planned to be able to increase the number of employees coming back to ATM soon.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Package On Package Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9857?reqfor=covid

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global package on package industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global package on package market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global package on package market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global package on package market size analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the package on package market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the package on package market ?

? What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the package on package market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com