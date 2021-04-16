Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2014-2027

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Over-the-Counter Drugs, which studied Over-the-Counter Drugs industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Competition Analysis

Major competitors of the global Over-the-Counter Drugs market include:

Sanofi

Novartis

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Bayer Corporation

Cipla

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Application Segmentation

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

On the basis of products, the various types include:

Analgesics & Pain Relievers

Cough, Cold and Flu Products

Dermatological Products

Vitamin & Mineral Supplements

Gastrointestinal Products

Sleep Aids

Weight Loss Products

Smoking Cession Aids

Ophthalmic Products

Other

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Over-the-Counter Drugs Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Over-the-Counter Drugs Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Over-the-Counter Drugs Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Over-the-Counter Drugs Market in Major Countries

7 North America Over-the-Counter Drugs Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Over-the-Counter Drugs Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Over-the-Counter Drugs Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Over-the-Counter Drugs Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Regional Segment Analysis

The report focuses on detailed analysis of major regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

In-depth Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Report: Intended Audience

Over-the-Counter Drugs manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Over-the-Counter Drugs

Over-the-Counter Drugs industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Over-the-Counter Drugs industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

What Information does this report contain?

The report covers the prediction and analysis of the global Over-the-Counter Drugs market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes drivers and constraints that affect market growth.

Discussed details about market opportunities.

The assessments for the regional market layout characteristics in the world.

The report includes detailed company profiles for prominent market participants.

