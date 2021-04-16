Outdoor LED Display Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Global outdoor LED display market was valued at $7.42 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $11.86 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.20% from 2020 to 2027. Outdoor LED displays are a special kind of luminous devices used as a high-tech medium of digital communication. It is used from entertainment to advertising, and from information to communication

Increased digital advertisements majorly drives growth of the global outdoor LED display market, as it enhances customer engagement with an advance pixel displays, mobile integration by using QR codes and others. Moreover, high digital sponsorships and information displays, and power efficiency of these displays are expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, alternate LED advertisement designs are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market. However, high installation and capital cost are expected to hinder growth of the global outdoor LED display market.

The outdoor LED display market is segmented into type, application, and region. By type, it is bifurcated into surface mounted and individually mounted. By application, it is classified into billboards, mobile LED displays, perimeter boards, traffic lights, video walls, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market include Barco, Daktronics, Inc., Electronic Displays Inc., Galaxia Electronics, Leyard, LG Electronics., Lighthouse Technologies Limited, Panasonic Corporation, Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Co., Ltd, and Toshiba Tec Corporation

