Outdoor LED Display Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027
Global outdoor LED display market was valued at $7.42 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $11.86 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.20% from 2020 to 2027. Outdoor LED displays are a special kind of luminous devices used as a high-tech medium of digital communication. It is used from entertainment to advertising, and from information to communication
Increased digital advertisements majorly drives growth of the global outdoor LED display market, as it enhances customer engagement with an advance pixel displays, mobile integration by using QR codes and others. Moreover, high digital sponsorships and information displays, and power efficiency of these displays are expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, alternate LED advertisement designs are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market. However, high installation and capital cost are expected to hinder growth of the global outdoor LED display market.
The outdoor LED display market is segmented into type, application, and region. By type, it is bifurcated into surface mounted and individually mounted. By application, it is classified into billboards, mobile LED displays, perimeter boards, traffic lights, video walls, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1644
The key players operating in the market include Barco, Daktronics, Inc., Electronic Displays Inc., Galaxia Electronics, Leyard, LG Electronics., Lighthouse Technologies Limited, Panasonic Corporation, Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Co., Ltd, and Toshiba Tec Corporation
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY TYPE
– Surface Mounted
– Individually Mounted
BY APPLICATION
– Billboards
– Mobile LED Displays
– Perimeter Boards
– Traffic Lights
– Video Wall
– Others
BY REGION
– North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
– Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
– Asia-Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Southeast Countries
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
– LAMEA
o Latin America
o Middle East
o Africa
Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1644
KEY PLAYERS
– Barco
– Daktronics, Inc.
– Electronic Displays Inc.
– Galaxia Electronics
– Leyard
– LG Electronics
– Lighthouse Technologies Limited
– Panasonic Corporation
– Sony Corporation
– Toshiba Corporation