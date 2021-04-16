Organic Personal Care Market Analysis, Status and Global Outlook 2020 to 2030

Organic Personal Care Products Market to surpass USD 38.5 Billion by 2030 from USD 12.35 Billion in 2019 in terms of value growing at a CAGR of 10.2% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. The beauty and personal care industry is undergoing a transition, with consumers gradually changing their perception of various products. Consumers want to learn more about the item, its ingredients, and its advantages. This increased consumer interest has generated awareness of the toxic chemicals used in conventional personal care products and paved the way for the market for personal care products that are safe and organic. Besides, by avoiding personal care products that have killed any animals that have had a significant impact on consumer shopping patterns, consumers are now becoming more aware of animal welfare. The increasing number of health-conscious clients drives the global market.

Minimal/low amounts of synthetic ingredients made from plant extracts and natural ingredients include organic personal care and beauty products. It is often considered that these products are better and more advantageous than normal personal care and beauty products. Organic care products are widely used in cosmetics for skin care, hair care, and makeup, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global market for organic personal care and cosmetic products.

Organic Personal Care Products Market: Key Players

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

L’Oréal SA

Weleda AG

Burt’s Bees

Arbonne International, LLC

KORRES S.A. – Natural Products

Avon Products, Inc.

Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc.

Coty Inc.

AVEENO

Organic Personal Care Products Market: Segments

Organic hair care segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.5% during 2020-30

Organic Personal Care Products Market is segmented by products like cosmetics, oral care, skincare, and hair care among others. The skin care segment is estimated to lead the market with a share of over in 2019 whereas the CRM segment has the highest CAGR. Exponentially rising skin problems and anti-aging pursuit are an essential driving factor, which in turn positively affects consumer interest and demand. Increasing awareness of natural ingredients for providing UV protection is expected to fuel product demand over the forecast period. Besides, changing climate conditions, rapidly changing lifestyles in various economies, and rising demand for sun and skincare products are expected to have a positive impact on growth. Moreover, increased demand for organic, herbal, and natural beauty products has provided manufacturers with growth opportunities to innovate and create new products in line with consumer preferences.

Organic Personal Care Products Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Green consciousness will boost the growth of the market

Increasing awareness of the various benefits of organic goods compared to their traditional counterparts has led to a rise in demand over the last few years. Natural products are sourced from resources of natural origin and are free from toxic additives. This has motivated suppliers to introduce new products and focus on research and development. As a result, the organic and natural personal care market has been a major part of the cosmetics and wellness industry over the past few years. Increasing demand across many distribution networks, such as malls, shopping centers, and drug stores, has contributed to an increase in the supply of these goods. Moreover, the advent of an online market in which consumers can access a wide range of products from any part of the world has been a primary reason for growing levels of accessibility and is expected to continue to be a key contributing factor to growth. E-commerce sites give consumers the opportunity to buy items that would otherwise not be available in their local shops and malls, making them especially popular in emerging markets.

Restrain

Approval from regulatory bodies may limit the market

Approval from regulatory bodies such as FDA and USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) is expected to have a positive effect on demand. USDA states few guidelines under which the products claiming to be organic (e.g.: organic shampoos) must be certified according to USDA National Organic Program (NOP) which requires 95% organic ingredients. USDA places stringent restrictions on the substances used in the rest 5%.

Organic Personal Care Products Market report also contains analysis on:

Organic Personal Care Products Market Segments:

By Product : Skin Care Hair Care Oral Care Cosmetics Others

By Distribution Channel : Hypermarket/Supermarkets Specialist Retail Stores Online Retail Stores Others



