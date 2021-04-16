Online Fax – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)

The Online Fax market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Online Fax companies during the forecast period.

A cloud fax (or online fax) is used to send, receive, and store faxes. It like a fax machine, however, accessed in much the same way as a webmail email service (such as Gmail or Hotmail).

Competitive Players

The Online Fax market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:

CenturyLink

Nextiva vFAX

SRFax

RingCentral Fax

Nex-Tech

FaxAge

Crosby Fax,

ActFax

Cleo

Kofax

FaxCore

Neotel

Imagicle

Integra Group

Esker

Concord Technologies

HelloFax

Online Fax Market: Application Outlook

Individual and Home Office

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Online Fax Type

Subscription-Based Service

Pay-Per-Use Fax Service

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Online Fax Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Online Fax Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Online Fax Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Online Fax Market in Major Countries

7 North America Online Fax Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Online Fax Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Online Fax Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Online Fax Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Regions Covered in the Report:

-North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and Others)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Others)

-Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Others)

-Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

In-depth Online Fax Market Report: Intended Audience

Online Fax manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Online Fax

Online Fax industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Online Fax industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Report Spotlights

Detailed overview of market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

