Online Fax – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)
The Online Fax market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Online Fax companies during the forecast period.
A cloud fax (or online fax) is used to send, receive, and store faxes. It like a fax machine, however, accessed in much the same way as a webmail email service (such as Gmail or Hotmail).
Competitive Players
The Online Fax market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:
CenturyLink
Nextiva vFAX
SRFax
RingCentral Fax
Nex-Tech
FaxAge
Crosby Fax,
ActFax
Cleo
Kofax
FaxCore
Neotel
Imagicle
Integra Group
Esker
Concord Technologies
HelloFax
Online Fax Market: Application Outlook
Individual and Home Office
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Online Fax Type
Subscription-Based Service
Pay-Per-Use Fax Service
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Online Fax Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Online Fax Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Online Fax Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Online Fax Market in Major Countries
7 North America Online Fax Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Online Fax Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Online Fax Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Online Fax Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Regions Covered in the Report:
-North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and Others)
-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Others)
-Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Others)
-Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
