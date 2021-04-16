Oilfield and Drilling Services – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)
The global Oilfield and Drilling Services market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Oilfield and drilling service is a complex process, which requires sophisticated technology and equipment. Oilfield and drilling services companies provide infrastructure, equipment, intellectual property and services required for the international oil & gas industry, to explore, extract, and transport crude oil & natural gas from the bottom of the earth to the refinery, and eventually to the consumer.
Competition Analysis
Major competitors of the global Oilfield and Drilling Services market include:
China Oilfield Services Limited
Seadrill
Helmerich
Noble Corporation plc
Weatherford International plc (WFT)
Payne
Schlumberger Limited
Ensco plc
GE (Baker Hughes)
Transocean Ltd
Halliburton Company
Application Synopsis
The Oilfield and Drilling Services Market by Application are:
Onshore
Offshore
On the basis of products, the various types include:
Directional Drilling Services
Oilfield and Drilling Supporting Activities
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Oilfield and Drilling Services Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Oilfield and Drilling Services Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Oilfield and Drilling Services Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Oilfield and Drilling Services Market in Major Countries
7 North America Oilfield and Drilling Services Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Oilfield and Drilling Services Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Oilfield and Drilling Services Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Oilfield and Drilling Services Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Key Regions Overview
Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
Target Audience:
Oilfield and Drilling Services manufacturers
Distributors and resellers of Oilfield and Drilling Services
Oilfield and Drilling Services industry associations
Product managers, Oilfield and Drilling Services industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market research and consulting firms
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Oilfield and Drilling Services potential investors
Oilfield and Drilling Services key stakeholders
Oilfield and Drilling Services end-user sectors
Research and Development (R&D) companies
Key Questions Answered by Global Market Monitor Research Report:
What is the size and CAGR of the global Oilfield and Drilling Services Market?
Which are the leading segments of the global market?
Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?
What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?
What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?
What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Market?
