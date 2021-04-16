Nutritional Supplements Market by Ingredient, Product Form, Application, End-user, Supplement Classification, Distribution Channel, and Region 2021-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity (Based on COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

“The global nutritional supplements market to reach $240.9 billion by 2026, growing by 8.3% annually over 2019-2026 driven by the rising awareness of preventative healthcare, growing population & disposable income, and availability of more dietary nutrition products.

Highlighted with 112 tables and 88 figures, this 200-page report Global Nutritional Supplements Market by Ingredient, Product Form, Application, End-user, Supplement Classification, Distribution Channel, and Region 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global nutritional supplements market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

â€¢ Market Structure

â€¢ Growth Drivers

â€¢ Restraints and Challenges

â€¢ Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

â€¢ Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global nutritional supplements market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Ingredient, Product Form, Application, End-user, Supplement Classification, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on ingredient, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

â€¢ Botanicals

â€¢ Vitamins

â€¢ Minerals

â€¢ Proteins & Amino Acids

â€¢ Fish Oils

â€¢ Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

â€¢ Enzymes

â€¢ Others

Based on product form, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

â€¢ Tablets

â€¢ Capsules

â€¢ Powder

â€¢ Liquids

â€¢ Soft Gels & Gel Caps

â€¢ Gummies

â€¢ Others

Based on application, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

â€¢ Additional Supplements

â€¢ Medicinal Supplements

â€¢ Sports Nutrition

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

â€¢ Infant

â€¢ Children

â€¢ Adults

â€¢ Pregnant Women

â€¢ Elderly

Based on classification, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

â€¢ OTC

â€¢ Prescription

Based on distribution channel, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

â€¢ Retail Stores & Hospitals

â€¢ Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

â€¢ Online Stores

â€¢ Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

â€¢ APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

â€¢ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

â€¢ North America (U.S. and Canada)

â€¢ Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

â€¢ RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Ingredient, Product Form, Application, End-user, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global nutritional supplements market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDâ€™s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

ADM

American Health

Amway Corporation

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques

Ayanda

Bayer

Bionova Lifesciences

Carlyle Group

DuPont

DSM

Ekomir

Glanbia Nutritionals

GlaxoSmithKline

Herbalife International

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Natureâ€™s Sunshine Products

Nestle Nutritionals

NBTY, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Stepan

XanGo

Major Point of TOC:

1 Introduction 9

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 9

1.1.1 Industry Definition 9

1.1.2 Research Scope 10

1.2 Research Methodology 12

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 12

1.2.2 Market Assumption 13

1.2.3 Secondary Data 13

1.2.4 Primary Data 13

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 14

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 15

1.2.7 Research Limitations 16

1.3 Executive Summary 17

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 20

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 20

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 21

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 24

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 27

2.5 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis 30

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Ingredient 34

3.1 Market Overview by Ingredient 34

3.2 Global Botanicals Market 2015-2026 37

3.3 Global Vitamins Market 2015-2026 38

3.4 Global Minerals Market 2015-2026 39

3.5 Global Proteins & Amino Acids Market 2015-2026 40

3.6 Global Fish Oils Market 2015-2026 41

3.7 Global Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates Market 2015-2026 42

3.8 Global Enzymes Market 2015-2026 43

3.9 Global Market of Other Nutritional Supplements 2015-2026 44

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Form 45

4.1 Market Overview by Product Form 45

4.2 Global Nutritional Tablets Market 2015-2026 48

4.3 Global Nutritional Capsules Market 2015-2026 49

4.4 Global Nutritional Powder Market 2015-2026 50

4.5 Global Nutritional Liquids Market 2015-2026 51

4.6 Global Nutritional Soft Gels & Gel Caps Market 2015-2026 52

4.7 Global Nutritional Gummies Market 2015-2026 53

4.8 Global Market of Other Nutritional Forms 2015-2026 54

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application 55

5.1 Market Overview by Application 55

5.2 Global Additional Supplements Market 2015-2026 58

5.3 Global Medicinal Supplements Market 2015-2026 60

5.4 Global Sports Nutrition Market 2015-2026 61

6 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user 62

6.1 Market Overview by End-user 62

6.2 Global Nutritional Supplements Market for Infant 2015-2026 65

6.3 Global Nutritional Supplements Market for Children 2015-2026 66

6.4 Global Nutritional Supplements Market for Adults 2015-2026 67

6.5 Global Nutritional Supplements Market for Pregnant Women 2015-2026 68

6.6 Global Nutritional Supplements Market for Elderly People 2015-2026 69

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Supplement Classification 70

7.1 Market Overview by Supplement Classification 70

7.2 Global OTC Nutritional Supplements Market 2015-2026 73

7.3 Global Prescription Nutritional Supplements Market 2015-2026 74

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel 75

8.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel 75

8.2 Global Nutritional Supplements Market via Retail Stores & Hospitals 2015-2026 78

8.3 Global Nutritional Supplements Market via Supermarkets & Hypermarkets 2015-2026 80

8.4 Global Nutritional Supplements Market via Online Stores 2015-2026 81

8.5 Global Nutritional Supplements Market via Other Distribution Channels 2015-2026 83

9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 84

9.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2015-2026 84

9.2 North America Market 2015-2026 by Country 89

9.2.1 Overview of North America Market 89

9.2.2 U.S. Market 92

9.2.3 Canadian Market 96

9.3 European Market 2015-2026 by Country 99

9.3.1 Overview of European Market 99

9.3.2 UK 102

9.3.3 France 105

9.3.4 Germany 108

9.3.5 Spain 112

9.3.6 Italy 115

9.3.7 Russia 118

9.3.8 Rest of European Market 121

9.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2015-2026 by Country 122

9.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 122

9.4.2 China 126

9.4.3 Japan 129

9.4.4 India 132

9.4.5 Australia 135

9.4.6 South Korea 138

9.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 141

9.5 Latin America Market 2015-2026 by Country 142

9.5.1 Argentina 145

9.5.2 Brazil 148

9.5.3 Mexico 151

9.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 154

9.6 Rest of World Market 2015-2026 by Country 155

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia 158

9.6.2 South Africa 161

9.6.3 UAE 164

9.6.4 Other National Markets 167

10 Competitive Landscape 168

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors 168

10.2 Company Profiles 171

11 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 194

11.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 194

11.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 197

