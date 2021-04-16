North America Aircraft Video Surveillance Market Expected to Be Worth US$ 147.99 Mn by 2026 – Report by Business Market Insights

North America Aircraft Video Surveillance market is expected to grow from US$ 114.66 Mn in 2019 to US$ 147.99 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027

North America aircraft video surveillance market is displaying an upward trend for the past couple of years and it is anticipated to reflect a similar trend during the forecast period. The growth of the aircraft video surveillance market is majorly attributed to significant investments in the aerospace industry. Over the past few decades, the aviation industry has grown immensely. The growth rate of technological transformation has been outstanding, which stimulated the demand for various products and services. There is an increased adoption of aircraft video surveillance solutions in commercial aircraft owing to rise in demand for in-flight safety and security systems. Increasing number of complaints against airlines and improving regulatory standards of safety have highlighted the importance of aircraft video surveillance solutions.

Leading North America Aircraft Video Surveillance Market Players:

Aircraft Video Surveillance Inc.

North America Aircraft Video Surveillance market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in market.

North America Aircraft Video Surveillance Market Segmentation

North America Aircraft Video Surveillance Market – By System Type

Cockpit door surveillance

Cabin surveillance systems

Environmental cameras systems

North America Aircraft Video Surveillance Market – By Fit Type

Retrofit

Line fit

North America Aircraft Video Surveillance Market – By Aircraft Range

Widebody Aircraft

Narrow body Aircraft

North America Aircraft Video Surveillance Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

