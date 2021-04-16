Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size to surge at 2.2 % CAGR and Hit 117000 Million USD by 2025

The latest report on Non-Ferrous Scrap market helps stakeholders, marketers, and businesses understand crucial aspects such as the growth drivers and key trends, and subsequently aid them in generating high returns by exploiting all the available opportunities. In addition, it recommends methods to effectively tackle the existing as well as upcoming challenges in this business sphere. Moreover, the document stresses on the consumption and production aspects to infer the overall performance of the market over the forecast timeline.

Executive summary:

The research report on Non-Ferrous Scrap market delivers a comprehensive analysis of the past and current business scenario to infer the industry’s trajectory over 2019-2025. It highlights the sizes and shares the markets and sub-markets, while emphasizing on the key driving forces, challenges, as well as lucrative prospects shaping the industry dynamics.

According to this study, over the next five years the Non-Ferrous Scrap market will register a 2.2%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 117000 million by 2025, from $ 107330 million in 2019.

Moreover, the document comprises crucial data regarding the industry segments. Further, it elucidates the competitive arena, and the strategies adopted by leading organizations to assure success in this vertical. Besides, the report points out the implications of COVID-19, revealing the industry’s initial response and tactics that will ensure business continuity in the upcoming years.

Market snapshot:

Regional outlook:

Market share in terms of consumption value and volume of each regional market is provided.

Contribution of key regions to the overall market expansion is given.

Product landscape outline:

The report segments the product landscape of Non-Ferrous Scrap market into , Copper, Aluminum, Lead and Zinc, Nickel, Other, .

Industry share of each product type is documented.

Records of the total sales and net revenue generated by each product type are explicated.

Application spectrum summary:

The application spectrum of Non-Ferrous Scrap market is bifurcated into , Building & Construction, Automotive, Equipment Manufacturing, Shipbuilding, Consumer Appliances, Battery, Packaging, Others, .

Estimates for consumption value and volume of every application segment are statistically validated.

Approximations for market share of every application segment over the assessment period are enumerated as well.

Competitive arena overview:

Major players in Non-Ferrous Scrap market are , Sims Metal Management, Nucor, OmniSource, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Hanwa, European Metal Recycling, Yechiu Group, Commercial Metals, Chiho Environmental Group, Stena Metal International, Cohen, DOWA, .

Business overview of the listed firms is enclosed in the document.

Data on net revenue, operating profits, sales, pricing models, and financials of every firm is presented in detail.

Operating areas and manufacturing facilities of the listed firms are uncovered in the research literature.

Latest information on partnerships, mergers, and new contenders in the industry are encompassed in the report.

