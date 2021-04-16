Non-breathable Films Market Size to Expand Significantly by the End of 2027

Increased Demand for Disposable Hygiene Products Fuels Market Growth in Asia Pacific

According to TMR’s research on the global packaging industry, ~3.4 trillion packaging units were sold in 2017. Likewise, the demand for efficacious packaging solutions is steadily increasing in the non-breathable films market. Since Asia Pacific is projected for increased scope as far as market growth is concerned, manufacturers in the non-breathable films market are increasing their production capabilities in this region.

A number of drivers are creating lucrative opportunities in Asia Pacific. Increased number of working women and constant improvement in the standard of living of individuals are likely to positively influence market growth. As health commissions are increasingly focused on improving the health & hygiene infrastructure in Asia Pacific, the demand for disposable hygiene products is on the rise. Though the penetration of hygiene products is miniscule in Asia Pacific as compared to more developed regions, the trend of high-quality hygiene products has catalyzed the demand for baby diapers, as a result of the high birth rate in the region. Thus, manufacturers in the non-breathable films market should focus on producing premium quality hygiene products due to increasing awareness about health and hygiene amongst individuals.

Non-breathable Films Gain Popularity through Flexible Packaging Solutions

In 2019, packaging is estimated to account for ~91% of the value share of the non-breathable films market. Increasing number of merger and acquisition (M&A) deals have helped leading and emerging players expand their global footprint to achieve consolidation in the market. On a global level, 53 flexible packaging M&A deals were accounted for in 2017. Hence, manufacturers in the non-breathable films market are capitalizing on this growing trend.

The food industry accounts for the largest share in the packaging space. Increased application of flexible packaging is anticipated to shape the future of food and beverage packaging. The surging popularity of flexible packaging has led to increased food consumption on a global level. To attract more customers at supermarkets and convenience stores, manufacturers in the non-breathable films market are innovating aesthetically-vibrant and novel packaging designs.

Since food and beverages have a limited shelf life, manufacturers are streamlining their production procedures with conscious material selection, testing, and prototyping packaging solutions that meet the needs of stakeholders in the F&B space.

Manufacturers Relying More on Trademarked Products and Biodegradable Films

The non-breathable films market is highly fragmented. Hence, it is challenging for leading manufacturers to compete with substitute products offered by emerging market players. Variants of plastic are increasingly being used to produce non-breathable films. Since polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) are inexpensive raw materials, it is easy for emerging market players in the non-breathable films market to mimic the products offered by leading manufacturers. Hence, leading market players are trademarking their products to reduce the incidence of prototyping original products.

Due to increasing awareness about the hazardous use of plastic, manufacturers in the non-breathable films market are anticipated to witness reluctance from consumers regarding the utilization of plastic. To overcome this challenge, they are developing compostable/biodegradable films. These films help manufacturers comply with the regulations laid down by environment and health commissions. Increasing awareness about biodegradable films has led to the innovation of compostable baby diapers, sanitary napkins, adult diaper, and medical drapes.

Application of Non-breathable Films in Packaging to Boost Demand

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest market report on the non-breathable films market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and forecast period of 2019-2027, rising demand for packaged food, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and consumer products has been observed. The ability of non-breathable films to extend the shelf life of products is projected to drive the growth of the global non-breathable films market.

and forecast period of rising demand for packaged food, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and consumer products has been observed. The ability of non-breathable films to extend the shelf life of products is projected to drive the growth of the global non-breathable films market. Globally, revenue generated by the non-breathable films market is estimated at ~US$ 19 Bn in 2019, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% in terms of value during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Consumer Convenience Offered by Non-breathable Films to Bolster Market Growth

Non-breathable films find application in key end-use industries such as food, beverages, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. Most food products are packaged in flexible packaging solutions, which includes pouches, bags, stick packs, sachets, etc., owing to their light weight and barrier properties.

Prominently used rigid packaging materials include glass and metal. These materials are known for their high barrier properties, irrespective of the shelf life requirements. Furthermore, rigid packaging formats are vulnerable to breakage and corrosion. With rising R&D activities, packaging manufacturers are able to offer longer shelf life along with a convenient user experience with the help of flexible packaging solutions. These factors draw consumers towards the aesthetics of the packaged products, along with the properties associated with the packaging.

Consumer inclination towards flexible packaging has created promising growth potential for flexible packaging manufacturers. Manufacturers are innovating in terms of product design to enhance consumer convenience. These innovative products offer several closure options for specific applications for dispensing and taking out contents.

To preserve product quality and integrity, flexible packaging converters use non-breathable films for lamination. Lamination done using non-breathable films diminishes the chances of the permeation of moisture, air, aroma, as well as flavor in the package. This lamination can be done on pouches, bags, tubes, and other packaging formats. The multi-layered laminated structure promises several advantages over conventional packaging film. For instance, these films possess increased strength and tolerance due to structural improvements. Moreover, the structural strength gives them the ability to incorporate additional features such as zippers, sliders, etc., as value-addition to the packaging.

Key Developments in Non-breathable Films Market

In 2019 , Amcor launched AmLite Ultra Recyclable, the first packaging product made from the company’s more sustainable, high-barrier polyolefin film.

, Amcor launched AmLite Ultra Recyclable, the first packaging product made from the company’s more sustainable, high-barrier polyolefin film. In 2018, Uflex Ltd. was granted a U.S. patent for formable films that include one or more layers of BOPET.

Uflex Ltd. was granted a U.S. patent for formable films that include one or more layers of BOPET. In 2018 , Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc. launched new high service temperature solutions with Superio UT-based PEI (Polyetherimid) films.

, Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc. launched new high service temperature solutions with Superio UT-based PEI (Polyetherimid) films. In 2018, RKW Group launched innovative packaging films in the U.S. and Canadian markets.

RKW Group launched innovative packaging films in the U.S. and Canadian markets. In 2016, Uflex Ltd. introduced Ultra-Thin AlO x Packaging Film with high barrier properties.

Global Non-breathable Films Market – Key Findings

Among the materials, the polyethylene and polypropylene segments are anticipated to cumulatively account for a significant two-fifth of the total market share in the global non-breathable films market during the forecast period. These segments are expected to cumulatively create incremental opportunity of ~US$ 2.3 Bn by 2023 . These materials are used for the manufacturing of multilayer films for their application in various end-use industries.

. These materials are used for the manufacturing of multilayer films for their application in various end-use industries. By thickness, the 61 to 90 microns segment in the non-breathable films market is expected to expand 1.4x of its current market value by 2023 . This thickness segment mostly covers multilayer structured non-breathable films for application in bags, pouches, and lamination, among others.

. This thickness segment mostly covers multilayer structured non-breathable films for application in bags, pouches, and lamination, among others. On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to account for a major chunk of non-breathable films in the global market.

Reduced Weight and Cost by Usage of Non-breathable Films

Along with sustainability, flexible packaging solutions are at the forefront of important packaging trends in packaging design, product protection, and consumer convenience, positively impacting the environment, consumers, and businesses.

Key Advantages of Non-breathable Films Excellent Barrier Properties Reduced Weight Durable Flexibility in Design and Branding Environmentally-friendly Low Transportation Costs Efficient Product-to-Package Ratio



Global Non-breathable Films Market – Competition Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the global non-breathable films market are Uflex Ltd. Jindal Poly Films Limited Berry Global, Inc. Winpak Ltd. Bemis Company, Inc. Clondalkin Group Holdings BV Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG Polyplex Corporation Ltd. POLIFILM GmbH Toray Plastics (America), Inc. Sealed Air Corporation Amcor Limited, Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc. Glenroy, Inc. RKW Group Trioplast Industrier AB Fatra A.S. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. GCR Group.

Amcor Limited, Toray Plastics (America), Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, and Berry Global Inc. have been recognized as the tier-1 players operating in the global non-breathable films market.

The bargaining power of suppliers is likely to be low to moderate in the non-breathable films market. Many more small-scale and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global non-breathable films market during the forecast period.

