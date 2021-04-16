Business
Network-attached Storage Market Business Opportunity, Challenges, Future Demands and Forecast by 2026| Dell, Buffalo

April 16, 2021
A newly published study on Global Network-attached Storage Market report observes numerous in-depth, influential, and inducing factors that outline the market and industry. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Network-attached Storage market. This report forecasts demands, Trends, and revenue growth at regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2026. This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Network-attached Storage industry.

The global Network-attached Storage Market to grow with a CAGR of 16.1% over the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Network-attached storage (NAS) device is ideal for giving multiple users remote access to large amounts of data.

Top Leading Players in Network-attached Storage Market: Dell, Buffalo, EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corporation, Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, NetApp, LSI Corporation, Overland Storage, NetGear, Panasas, SGI Corporation, Seagate Technology, Synology, QNAP Systems, ZyXEL Communications Corporation, ASUSTOR, Drobo, Thecus Corporation

Global Network-attached Storage Market Segmentation By Type and By Application

Network-attached Storage Market Segmentation by Types:

On-Premise

Cloud Based

Network-attached Storage Market Segmentation by Applications:

Industrial Sector

IT

Data Processing Component

Government and Defense

Cloud Processing Component

Others

Regional Analysis

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1: Global Network-attached Storage Market Overview
Chapter 2: Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3: Network-attached Storage Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7: Network-attached Storage Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12: Research Conclusions of Global Network-attached Storage Market

Key questions answered by Network-attached Storage Market report:

─What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

─Which are the key factors driving the Market?

─What was the size of the emerging Market by value in 2021?

─What will be the size of the emerging Network-attached Storage Market in 2026?

─What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Network-attached Storage Market?

─What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top key Players of the Market?

─What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Network-attached Storage Market?

