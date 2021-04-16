Mobile Advertising Market by Solution Format, Advertising Type, Industry Vertical, Mobile Device, and Region 2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy (Based on COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

“Global mobile advertising (m-Advertising) market is expected to reach $354.76 billion in 2025, representing a 2019-2025 CAGR of 18.24% driven by a growing adoption of m-advertising service in global industries.

Highlighted with 87 tables and 82 figures, this 192-page report Global Mobile Advertising Market by Solution Format, Advertising Type, Industry Vertical, Mobile Device, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide mobile advertising market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

Download PDF Sample@ https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-sample/5405

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

â€¢ Market Structure

â€¢ Growth Drivers

â€¢ Restraints and Challenges

â€¢ Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

â€¢ Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global mobile advertising market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Solution Format, Advertising Type, Industry Vertical, Mobile Device, and Region.

Based on solution format, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

â€¢ Advertisement Campaign Solutions

â€¢ Reporting & Analytics Solutions

â€¢ Content Delivery Solutions

â€¢ Integrated Solutions

â€¢ Mobile Proximity Solutions

â€¢ Other Solutions

Request Customization@ https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-customization/5405

On basis of advertising type, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

â€¢ Search Advertising

â€¢ Display Advertising

â€¢ Messaging Advertising

â€¢ In-App Advertising

â€¢ In-Game Advertising

â€¢ Websites Advertising

â€¢ Video Advertising

â€¢ Other Advertising Types

On basis of industry vertical, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

â€¢ Media and Entertainment

â€¢ Consumer Goods & Retail Industry

â€¢ Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

â€¢ Telecommunication IT Sector

â€¢ Travel Industry

â€¢ Healthcare Sector

â€¢ Manufacturing & Supply Chain

â€¢ Transportation and Logistics

â€¢ Energy, Power, and Utilities

â€¢ Other Industries

Request Discount@ https://www.themarketinsights.com/check-discount/5405

On basis of mobile device, the global market is analyzed on the following segments annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

â€¢ Smartphones

â€¢ Tablets

â€¢ Laptops & Notebooks

â€¢ Other Devices

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

â€¢ APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

â€¢ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

â€¢ North America (U.S. and Canada)

â€¢ Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

â€¢ RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Solution Format, Advertising Type, Industry Vertical, and Mobile Device over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted industry trend; and profiles key providers including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global mobile advertising market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDâ€™s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

AdColony, Inc.

AOL

Apple Inc.

Applovin Corporation

Avazu Inc.

Chartboost Inc.

Digital Turbine, Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Flurry Inc.

Flytxt

Google, Inc.

GoWide

GumGum Inc

Inmobi

Matomy Media Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Millenial Media

MoPub Inc.

Nokia

PassionTeck

SAP SE

Smaato Inc.

Tune, Inc.

Yahoo! Inc.

Yeahmobi

(Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

Major Point of TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 8

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 8

1.1.1 Industry Definition 8

1.1.2 Research Scope 9

1.2 Research Methodology 11

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 11

1.2.2 Market Assumption 12

1.2.3 Secondary Data 12

1.2.4 Primary Data 12

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 13

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 14

1.2.7 Research Limitations 15

1.3 Executive Summary 16

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 19

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 19

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 20

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 23

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 26

2.5 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis 29

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Solution Format 33

3.1 Market Overview by Solution Format 33

3.2 Global Market of Mobile Advertising via Advertisement Campaign Solutions 2014-2025 36

3.3 Global Market of Mobile Advertising via Reporting & Analytics Solutions 2014-2025 38

3.4 Global Market of Mobile Advertising via Content Delivery Solutions 2014-2025 39

3.5 Global Market of Mobile Advertising via Integrated Solutions 2014-2025 40

3.6 Global Market of Mobile Advertising via Mobile Proximity Solutions 2014-2025 41

3.7 Global Market of Mobile Advertising via Other Solutions 2014-2025 42

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Advertising Type 43

4.1 Market Overview by Advertising Type 43

4.2 Global Mobile Search Advertising Market 2014-2025 46

4.3 Global Mobile Display Advertising Market 2014-2025 48

4.4 Global Mobile In-App Advertising Market 2014-2025 50

4.5 Global Mobile In-Game Advertising Market 2014-2025 51

4.6 Global Mobile Websites Advertising Market 2014-2025 52

4.7 Global Mobile Messaging Advertising Market 2014-2025 53

4.8 Global Mobile Video Advertising Market 2014-2025 54

4.9 Global Market of Other Mobile Advertising Types 2014-2025 55

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical 56

5.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical 56

5.2 Global Mobile Advertising Market for Media and Entertainment 2014-2025 59

5.3 Global Mobile Advertising Market for Consumer Goods & Retail Industry 2014-2025 61

5.4 Global Mobile Advertising Market for Banking, Financial Service & Insurance (BFSI) 2014-2025 62

5.5 Global Mobile Advertising Market for Telecommunication IT Sector 2014-2025 64

5.6 Global Mobile Advertising Market for Travel Industry 2014-2025 65

5.7 Global Mobile Advertising Market for Healthcare Sector 2014-2025 66

5.8 Global Mobile Advertising Market for Manufacturing & Supply Chain 2014-2025 67

5.9 Global Mobile Advertising Market for Transportation and Logistics 2014-2025 68

5.10 Global Mobile Advertising Market for Energy, Power, and Utilities 2014-2025 69

5.11 Global Mobile Advertising Market for Other Industries 2014-2025 70

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Mobile Device 71

6.1 Market Overview by Mobile Device 71

6.2 Global Mobile Advertising Market on Smartphones 2014-2025 74

6.3 Global Mobile Advertising Market on Tablets 2014-2025 75

6.4 Global Mobile Advertising Market on Laptops & Notebooks 2014-2025 76

6.4 Global Mobile Advertising Market on Other Mobile Devices 2014-2025 77

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 78

7.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2014-2025 78

7.2 North America Market 2014-2025 by Country 83

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market 83

7.2.2 U.S. Market 86

7.2.3 Canadian Market 90

7.3 European Market 2014-2025 by Country 93

7.3.1 Overview of European Market 93

7.3.2 Germany 96

7.3.3 UK 99

7.3.4 France 102

7.3.5 Spain 105

7.3.6 Italy 108

7.3.7 Rest of European Market 111

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 by Country 112

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 112

7.4.2 Japan 116

7.4.3 China 119

7.4.4 India 122

7.4.5 Australia 125

7.4.6 South Korea 128

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 131

7.5 Latin America Market 2014-2025 by Country 132

7.5.1 Argentina 135

7.5.2 Brazil 138

7.5.3 Mexico 141

7.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 144

7.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2025 by Country 145

7.6.1 UAE 148

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia 151

7.6.3 Qatar 154

7.6.4 Other National Markets 157

8 Competitive Landscape 158

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors 158

8.2 Company Profiles 161

9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 186

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 186

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 189

RELATED REPORTS AND PRODUCTS 192

About us.

The Market Insights is a sister company to SI Market research and The Market Insights is into reselling. The Market Insights is a company that is creating cutting edge, futuristic and informative reports in many different areas. Some of the most common areas where we generate reports are industry reports, country reports, company reports and everything in between. At The Market Insights, we give our clients the best reports that can be made in the market. Our reports are not only about market statistics, but they also contain a lot of information about new and niche company profiles. The companies that feature in our reports are pre-eminent. The database of the reports on market research is constantly updated by us. This database contains a broad variety of reports from the cardinal industries. Our clients have direct access online to our databases. This is done to ensure that the client is always provided with what they need. Based on these needs, we at The Market Insights also include insights from experts about the global industries, market trends as well as the products in the market. These resources that we prepare are also available on our database for our esteemed clients to use. It is our duty at The Market Insights to ensure that our clients find success in their endeavors and we do everything that we can to help make that possible.

Direct Contact

Jessica Joyal

+91-9284395731 | +91 9175986728

sales@themarketinsights.com

“