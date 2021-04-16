Military Robots Market by Platform, Application, Operation, Payload and Region 2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy (Based on COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

“The aggregated revenue of global military robots market is expected to reach $221.7 billion during 2018-2025 owing to a growing adoption of various types of robotics in global military and defense industry.

Highlighted with 80 tables and 79 figures, this 251-page report Global Military Robots Market by Platform, Application, Operation, Payload and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide military robots market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

â€¢ Market Structure

â€¢ Growth Drivers

â€¢ Restraints and Challenges

â€¢ Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

â€¢ Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global military robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Platform, Application, Operation, Payload and Region.

Based on platform, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

â€¢ Airborne Robots (further split into MALE Military Drones, HALE Military Drones, Tactical Drones)

â€¢ Land Robots (further categorized into Wheeled Robots, Tracked Robots, Legged Robots, Wearable Robots)

â€¢ Marine Robots (further segmented as Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV), Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV))

On basis of application, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

â€¢ Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

â€¢ Search and Rescue

â€¢ Combat Support

â€¢ Transportation

â€¢ Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

â€¢ Mine Clearance

â€¢ Firefighting

â€¢ Others

On basis of operation mode, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

â€¢ Human Operated (further split into Tethered and Untethered)

â€¢ Autonomous (further split into Fully Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous)

On basis of payload, the market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

â€¢ Sensor

â€¢ Laser

â€¢ Radar & GPS

â€¢ Camera

â€¢ Video Screens

â€¢ Weapons

â€¢ Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

â€¢ APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

â€¢ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

â€¢ North America (U.S. and Canada)

â€¢ Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

â€¢ RoW (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Platform, Application, and Operation Mode over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key robotics vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global military robots market for construction industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDâ€™s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

The following manufacturers are covered:

AeroVironment, Inc.

Aeryon Labs

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Atlas Elektronik Gmbh

BAE Systems plc

Boston Dynamics

Boston Engineering

Boeing

Challis Heliplane UAV Inc

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

CybAero AB

Denel Dynamics

ECA Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Energid Technologies Corporation

FT SISTEMAS S.A.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Lockheed Martin

MMist Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Oceanserver Technology, Inc.

Prox Dynamics AS

Proxy Technologies Inc.

ReconRobotics, Inc.

SAAB SEAEYE LTD.

Safran S.A.

Schiebel

Schilling Robotics, LLC

Teledyne Gavia EHF.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Textron Inc.

Thales S.A.

Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.

Major Point of TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 8

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 8

1.1.1 Industry Definition 8

1.1.2 Research Scope 9

1.2 Research Methodology 10

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 10

1.2.2 Market Assumption 11

1.2.3 Secondary Data 11

1.2.4 Primary Data 11

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 12

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 13

1.2.7 Research Limitations 14

1.3 Executive Summary 15

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 17

2.1 Value Chain Analysis 17

2.2 Market Size and Forecast 19

2.3 Major Growth Drivers 20

2.4 Market Restraints and Challenges 25

2.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 30

2.6 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis 34

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Platform 38

3.1 Market Overview by Platform 38

3.2 Global Airborne Military Robots Market 2014-2025 41

3.3 Global Land Military Robots Market 2014-2025 49

3.4 Global Marine Military Robots Market 2014-2025 54

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application 59

4.1 Market Overview by Application 59

4.2 Global Military Robots Market for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) 2014-2025 62

4.3 Global Military Robots Market for Search and Rescue 2014-2025 64

4.4 Global Military Robots Market for Combat Support 2014-2025 66

4.5 Global Military Robots Market for Transportation 2014-2025 67

4.6 Global Military Robots Market for Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) 2014-2025 68

4.7 Global Military Robots Market for Mine Clearance 2014-2025 69

4.8 Global Military Robots Market for Firefighting 2014-2025 71

4.9 Global Military Robots Market for Other Applications 2014-2025 72

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Operation Mode 73

5.1 Market Overview by Operation Mode 73

5.2 Global Market of Human Operated Military Robots 2014-2025 76

5.3 Global Market of Autonomous Military Robots 2014-2025 77

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Payload 78

6.1 Market Overview by Payload 78

6.2 Global Sensor Market for Military Robots 2014-2025 81

6.3 Global Laser Market for Military Robots 2014-2025 82

6.4 Global Radar & GPS Market for Military Robots 2014-2025 83

6.5 Global Camera Market for Military Robots 2014-2025 84

6.6 Global Video Screens Market for Military Robots 2014-2025 86

6.7 Global Weapons Payload Market for Military Robots 2014-2025 87

6.8 Global Market of Other Payloads for Military Robots 2014-2025 88

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 89

7.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2014-2025 89

7.2 North America Market 2014-2025 by Country 95

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market 95

7.2.2 U.S. Market 98

7.2.3 Canadian Market 104

7.3 European Market 2014-2025 by Country 106

7.3.1 Overview of European Market 106

7.3.2 Germany 109

7.3.3 UK 113

7.3.4 France 116

7.3.5 Russia 119

7.3.6 Italy 121

7.3.7 Rest of European Market 124

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 by Country 125

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 125

7.4.2 Japan 129

7.4.3 China 133

7.4.4 India 137

7.4.5 Australia 140

7.4.6 South Korea 143

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 146

7.5 Latin America Market 2014-2025 by Country 147

7.5.1 Argentina 150

7.5.2 Brazil 152

7.5.3 Mexico 155

7.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 157

7.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2025 by Country 158

7.6.1 Iran 161

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia 163

7.6.3 Turkey 165

7.6.4 Other National Markets 167

8 Competitive Landscape 168

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors 168

8.2 Company Profiles 172

9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 245

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 245

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 248

