Medication Management Market Report Highlighting Industry Growth Drivers with Current and Upcoming Trends Analysis by 2030

Medication tracking enables medications to be electronically monitored and validated for prescription, administration, and supply. An integrated method known as drug management is designed to control and sustain the medicine management cycle. The drug control method for the prescription, delivery, and distribution of medications is used in hospitals. The use of the framework for drug control helps to reduce the error rates in the administration of medicines. In recent years, there has been an increase in the development of new drugs and medications, the maintenance of the administration of these medications, and the use of a prescription management system for clinical decisions.

Global Medication Management Market to surpass USD million by 2030. The rise in the incidence of illnesses is the main factor driving the drug management market. The use of drugs has increased this rise in illnesses, which in turn has increased the rate of drug prescriptions. Thus, the drug control system plays an important role in the healthcare sector in controlling the availability and supply of medicines and medications. The growth of the drug management market is also being increased by the rising number of geriatric populations suffering from chronic diseases. Owing to the growing demand for remote patient monitoring services, the industry has seen strong demand for computerized physician order entry systems over the last few years.

Global Medication Management Market: Key Players

A-S Medication Solutions

ARxIUM

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Cerner Corporation

GE Healthcare (GE Company)

McKesson Corporation

Omnicell, Inc.

Talyst, LLC

Global Medication Management Market: Segments

CPOE Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global Medication Management Market is segmented by software type into computerized physician order entry (CPOE), clinical decision support system (CDSS), inventory management, administration software, automated dispensing system (ADS), and others. The greater market share in 2019 was accounted for by the CDSS segment owing to the growth of the clinical decision support system solutions segment are the increasing need to minimize human errors, increasing demand to minimize healthcare spending, need for improvement in the standard of treatment, the chronic disease population, and greater adoption rate in emerging economies.

Global Medication Management Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Number of Clinical Trials

Increased population aging, increased demand for mHealth technology, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, increased spending on health care, and initiatives by government associations to improve regulatory standards are some of the factors driving the growth of the market for medication management. MHealth systems provide efficient remote monitoring of patients and are inherently cost-effective. Increased use of mobile devices has also contributed to the adoption of mHealth technology. Furthermore, in the treatment and control of a disease, this technology has a range of applications.

Restraint

High Implementation Costs

When left untreated and responsible for the leading causes of death worldwide, chronic conditions such as diabetes can have life-threatening effects on the cardiovascular, renal, and nervous systems. However, due to a lack of knowledge of drug management systems in developing countries, higher costs associated with drug management systems are another factor hindering the development of the demand for drug management systems.

Global Medication Management Market report also contains analysis on:

Global Medication Management Market Segments:

By Software Type : CPOE CDSS Medication Administration Software Inventory Management ADS Others

By Service: Medication Analytics Services ADE Surveillance Services Point-Of-Care Verification Services

By Mode of Delivery: Web-Based Cloud-Based On-Premises

By End User: Hospitals Pharmacy Others



