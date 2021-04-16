Medical Robots Market Tremendous CAGR of CAGR of 22.3% by the End of 2027 with Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker, Hocoma AG, Mazor Robotics Ltd., Hansen Medical, Inc. Auris Surgical robotics, Accuray Incorporated, Omnicell Inc., ARxIUM

The medical robots market was valued at US$ 5,740.8 in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 28,776.5 MN in 2025. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 22.3% from 2017-2025.

In our study of the medical robots market is segmented into three major segments such as product, application, and end user. The product segment is divided into surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, non-invasive radiosurgery robots, hospital & pharmacy robots and others. The application segment consists of laparoscopy, neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, urology, cardiology and others. Similarly, the end user is classified as hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

The robots are designed to assist surgeons during the surgical procedures. However, the medical robots are majorly used for surgical producers, there are different types of medical robots. The types of the medical robots include surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, hospital & pharmacy robots and more. The targeted stakeholders for the medical robots market reports include suppliers and distributors of medical robot systems medical robots and related device manufacturing companies, hospitals and diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgery centers and others.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker, Hocoma AG, Mazor Robotics Ltd., Hansen Medical, Inc. Auris Surgical robotics, Accuray Incorporated, Omnicell Inc., ARxIUM, EKSO Bionics Holdings, Inc., and Kirby Lester, LLC among others.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Medical Robots Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Medical Robots Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Medical Robots Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

