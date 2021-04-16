MEA Utility Terrain Vehicles Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Selbyville, Delaware MEA Utility Terrain Vehicles Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2025. MEA Utility Terrain Vehicles Market Report also covers top key players, porters five forces analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the MEA Utility Terrain Vehicles market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2019 to 2025.

Proliferating recreational spending along with rising off-road sport events will support the industry growth over the forecast timeframe. The presence of several sport clubs including Al Gharbia Club organizes various off-roading and ATV sport events across the region, thereby boosting the MEA UTV market. Moreover, the availability of a wide range of UTVs with customization alternatives and multiple engine capacities are supporting the market share expansion.

Increasing usage of utility terrain vehicles across wide range of industries including military, construction, agriculture, and transportation for diversified applications including hauling and towing among others are driving the MEA UTV market growth over the study timeframe. The availability of a roll cage along with car like driving characteristics of the vehicles are playing a major role in boosting the industry share over the study period.

The 400cc ? 800cc UTVs will witness significant growth over the projected timeframe. This can be attributed to the increasing demand of such vehicles for a wide range of applications including forestry and goods transportation. The replacement of bakkies and other goods transportation vehicles with UTVs owing to superior efficiency and flexibility offered compared to the conventional vehicles further enhances the MEA UTV market over the study period.

Military will account for a substantial share in the MEA UTV market share. This can be attributed to the rising demand for such vehicles owing to the benefits offered including multi-configurable platforms along with the capability of carrying loads across diversified terrain. Moreover, the provision for run flat tires along with extended driving range further expands the segment size over the projected timeframe.

South Africa will account for a significant share in the MEA UTV market share. This can be attributed to the proliferating recreational activities across the country including hunting, camping, and forest adventures among others. Additionally, the country also witnesses the presence of multiple off-roading facilities including Soweto Outdoor Adventures, Segwati Quad Trails, Induna Adventures, and Clarens Xtreme among others. The prevalence for multiple races including the SAE Baja UTV racing promoting the in-house manufacturing and racing of such vehicles by students further enhances the regional share.

Few of the major industry participants in MEA UTV market include Yamaha Motors, Kubota Corporation, Kawasaki SA, Honda Motors and Bombardier Recreational Products. Industry players are involved in launching new products for diversifying their product portfolio and increase their revenue generation. For instance, in 2019, Polaris launched its Ranger series with upgraded chassis, enhanced ergonomics, and upgraded power output.

