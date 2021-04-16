Liquid Biopsy Market Expected To Have A US$ 3,861.49 Million Valuation By 2027 and Surge at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020-2027 – Biocept, Inc., Exosome Diagnostics, Inivata ltd, Mdxhealth, Qiagen

Liquid biopsy is a revolutionary technology that is opening up various perspectives. The technology consists of isolation and detection of circulating tumor cells, tumor DNA, and exosomes, which provides genomic information of the cancer patients. Liquid biopsy is used in cancer diagnosis in order to study the response or resistance to given treatments. Different samples used for liquid biopsy are blood, urine, and other samples which include stool and others.

The liquid biopsy market was valued at US$ 3,861.49 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8,123.85 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2020–2027.

Worldwide Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Liquid Biopsy Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Liquid Biopsy Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Liquid Biopsy Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Liquid Biopsy provides the ability for remote medical diagnosis and remote medical care in the home, which is particularly important for the growing aging society, which may require assisted living. Satellite connectivity can also assist in the gathering of data to predict and track disease progression and associated risks of outbreaks.

Key companies Included in Liquid Biopsy Market:- Biocept, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Lunglifeai, inc, Exosome Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-la Roche ltd, Inivata ltd, Exact sciences corporation, Mdxhealth, Qiagen, and Thermo fisher scientific inc.

What’s included:-

Market Dynamics

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends And Market Outlook

Market Share And Market Size

Opportunities And Customer Analysis

Product Pricing Research

The research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

The report segments the global liquid biopsy market as follows:

Liquid Biopsy Market – By Product & Service

Equipment

Reagents & Kits

Services

Liquid Biopsy Market – By Sample

Blood Based

Urine Based

Other samples

Biopsy Market – By Circulating Biomarker

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC)

Exosomes

Free Nucleic Acid

Liquid Biopsy Market – By Application

Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)

Oncology

Transplant Diagnostics

Other Applications

Global Liquid Biopsy market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The Liquid Biopsy market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenses toward the growth of e-Health, telemedicine, telehealth. Rapid growth in the delivery of services to patients, several technological enlargements in the healthcare industry in the Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction Liquid Biopsy Market – Key Takeaways Research Methodology Liquid Biopsy Market – Market Landscape Liquid Biopsy Market – Global Analysis Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis– by Treatment Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis– by Distribution Channel Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Liquid Biopsy Market Liquid Biopsy Market – Industry Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over; the Liquid Biopsy Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Liquid Biopsy market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Liquid Biopsy market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

This report focuses on the global Liquid Biopsy market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Liquid Biopsy market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

