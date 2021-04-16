Light Meter Market Market Recent Trends, Growth Factors, Business Opportunities 2021-2027| Sekonic, Hioki

A newly published study on Global Light Meter Market report observes numerous in-depth, influential, and inducing factors that outline the market and industry. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Light Meter market. This report forecasts demands, Trends, and revenue growth at regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2026. This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Light Meter industry.

The light meter market is expected to register a CAGR of over 7.3%, during the forecast period (2021 – 2027).

The light meter is also referred to as LUX meter. It is an instrument usually designed to measure the exposure of light by means of a phot cell while taking a photograph so that required camera settings of shutter speed and f-number can be determined. It helps to determine how bright the light is in a place which is essential while taking a photograph. Light meter typically includes either digital or analog electronic circuits.

Top Leading Players in Light Meter Market : Konica Minolta Sensing Americas (US), FLIR Systems (US), Sekonic (Japan), Testo SE (Germany), Hioki (Japan), Amprobe (US), KERN & SOHN (Germany), B&K Precision (US), Line Seiki (Japan), PCE Deutschland (Germany), Hanna Instruments (US)

Market Overview

Estimates put that approximately 45% of retailers have been exploring indoor farming to meet the rising demand for fresh, sustainable, locally grown food, thus the increasing trend of farm-anywhere is creating a wide opportunity for the light meter market.

Global Light Meter Market Segmentation By Type and By Application

Light Meter Market Segmentation by Types:

General-Purpose Light Meter

LED Light Meter

UV Light Meter

Light Meter Market Segmentation by Applications:

Photography & Cinematograph

Commercial Spaces

Clinics & Hospitals

Key Market Trends

Photography Offers Potential Growth

– The photography industry offers potential growth for the light meter market owing to the benefits such as data provided by a light meter that can help a photographer better understand light and this will enhance the quality of pictures taken.

Industry News and Updates: –

– August 2019 – Sekonic Corporation announced the new firmware for C-800 SPECTROMASTER for the cinematographers and photographers. This recent firmware update shows the CCT, LB and CC properties of a preset when chosen in the ToolBox under the Preset Selection menu.

– August 2019 – Gigahertz-Optik GmbH announced an update for its MSC15 devices. The updates include internal memory for the local storage of up to 10 measurements which can be either managed directly by the MSC15 or by the supplied software. In addition, a menu for individually switching on and off the possible display screens has been added.

Regional Analysis

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1: Global Light Meter Market Overview

Chapter 2: Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Light Meter Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Light Meter Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Research Conclusions of Global Light Meter Market

Key questions answered by Light Meter Market report:

─What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

─Which are the key factors driving the Market?

─What was the size of the emerging Market by value in 2021?

─What will be the size of the emerging Light Meter Market in 2026?

─What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Light Meter Market?

─What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top key Players of the Market?

─What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Light Meter Market?

