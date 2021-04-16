Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market is Driven by Rise in the Population Suffering from Lifestyle Changes

Global Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market: An Overview

Lactose intolerance, also known as congenital alactasia reduces the ability of infants to break-down lactose in breast milk or formula. The affected infants can experience severe weight loss or dehydration without the lactose intolerance treatment. The intolerance also affects adults with reduced production of lactase after infancy.

The adults can experience abdominal pain, nausea, flatulence, and diarrhoea. The tolerance can vary depending on the individual, and some people can drink as much as 230 ml of milk without experiencing any adverse effects. However, the disorder affects 1 in 60,000 new-borns, and is considered a rare disorder. However, it rises up significantly as people reach adulthood. Nearly 65% adults have a reduced ability to digest lactose.

The disorder is most common among people of East Asian descent. It is estimated that the disorder affects 70-100% of the population. Moreover, the disorder is also common among Arabs, Italians, and Greeks among others. The growing awareness about lactose intolerance and easy treatment procedures like drops to add in milk products promise robust growth for the lactose intolerance treatment market.

Global Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market: Trends and Opportunities

The reliable methods of diagnosis are expected to remain a key driver for lactose intolerance treatment market. Currently, there are three main tests used for diagnosing lactose intolerance. These include the first liquid tests, which contains a high dose of lactose to test reaction. The second is a hydrogen breath test, which requires patients to drink liquids and the clinicians tests hydrogen breaths at regular intervals to understand reactions.

The third one is a stool acidity test, which is designed for people who can’t undergo testing by other means. The growing elderly population, and its sensitivity to other testing methods is expected to drive growth for the stool acidity tests. The first two are also expected to witness positive growth. Among these, the hydrogen breathing tests will likely remain most lucrative due to its easier operation, and relatively less painful procedure.

Global Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market: Regional Landscape

The lactose intolerance treatment market will survey the globe including key regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, the Asia Pacific region will witness tremendous growth due to biggest concern for lactose intolerance to people among East Asian descent. The expansion of healthcare in countries like China, the awareness about importance of dairy products in daily diets, and growth of diseases like diabetes in an increasingly urbanized population will drive growth in the region. Moreover, the market is also expected to post significant growth in Europe, wherein the lactose intolerance among Italins, and Greeks, and people who have not used milk as a daily source of protein for generations remains high. The growing awareness about possible weight loss, and other symptoms will likely drive major growth for the lactose intolerance treatment market in the near future.

Global Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market: Companies Profiled in the Report

Major players in the lactose intolerance treatment market are Johnson & Johnson Inc., Novozyme, Nestle, Dean Foods, Cargill Inc., and Abbott Laboratories Inc. Growing innovation of products, new testing methods, and positive push towards innovation by regulatory bodies like the FDA will drive major growth for the lactose intolerance treatment market in near future.

