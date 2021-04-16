Laboratory Centrifuges Market Research Report | Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Global Forecast to 2028

Centrifuge devices follow several ultra-centrifugal separation techniques such as ultrafiltration, density gradient, pelleting, phase separation, and isopycnic as per application requirement. Some commonly used centrifuge categories are benchtop centrifuges, clinical benchtop centrifuges, refrigerated benchtop centrifuges, microcentrifuges, and concentrators and vacuum centrifuges. Continuous technological advancements such as introduction of high-speed centrifuge systems, and application of vacuum technology to reduce friction and control temperature are boosting demand in the global market.

The Global Laboratory Centrifuges Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Laboratory Centrifuges market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. The report analyzes the Laboratory Centrifuges market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Laboratory Centrifuges market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Laboratory Centrifuges business sphere and its key segments.

The study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

Key players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH, Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG, Kubota Corporation, Koki Holdings Co., Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., NuAire, and Sartorius.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global laboratory centrifuges market based on product, model, usage, rotor design, application, end-use, and regions:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Equipment Multipurpose Centrifuges Ultracentrifuges Micro centrifuges Mini centrifuges Other Accessories Rotors Tubes Centrifuge Bottles Buckets Plates Others Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Benchtop Centrifuges Floor-standing Centrifuges Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) General Purpose Centrifuges Preclinical Centrifuges Clinical Centrifuges Rotor Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Fixed-angle Rotors Vertical Rotors Swinging-bucket Rotors Others Application Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Diagnostics Cellomics Genomics Microbiology Blood Component Separation Proteomics Others End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hospitals Academic & Research Institutions Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Laboratory Centrifuges market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the Laboratory Centrifuges market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Laboratory Centrifuges market during the estimated period?

What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Laboratory Centrifuges Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….