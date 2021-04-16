Kuwait Facility Management Market Industry Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

Kuwait Facility Management has become one of the influential sectors yearnings for maximum recognition. The development began about a few decades ago when end-users considered the option of outsourcing the operation, maintenance, and other non-core activities related to the facility to a professional company that formed a new industry called FM. Today, FM has grown as a consumer delight by using advanced technology and modular building models to accommodate various needs, giving way to managing facilities. FM Services are classified into two main types: Hard Services: Electrical, Mechanical, Plumbing, HVAC, Fire Safety, and other systems/solutions related to construction maintenance. Cleaning, Security / Staffed Guards, Landscaping, Waste Collections, Pest Control, Rope Entry, Catering, and other related services are included.

Kuwait Facility Management Market to surpass USD million by 2030. Growth in the country’s market is driven by the increasing use of facility management services in commercial buildings, residential construction projects, infrastructure projects, and industrial projects. As various projects are underway, the demand is expected to expand in Kuwait countries, following governments’ strategic measures to accelerate demand development in the coming years.

KUWAIT Facility Management Market: Key Players

EMCOR Group Inc.

Khidmah LLC

Interserve plc.

Musandam Facilities Management Co. Ltd

Emrill Services LLC

Cofely Besix Facility Management

Imdaad LLC

United Facilities Management

Farnek Services LLC

Kharafi National

Kuwait Facility Management Market: Segments

Catering and Support Services Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Kuwait Facility Management Market is segmented by service into property services, cleaning services, security services, catering services, support services, environmental management services, and other services. The cleaning services segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019 and is expected to be the fastest-growing category during the forecast period owing to their growing demand in the country’s hospitality and service industries.

Kuwait Facility Management Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing hospitality industry in the country

Country’s rising hospitality industry and increasing investment in upcoming infrastructure projects are the key drivers that are expected to propel the Kuwaiti facility management sector to expand. Kuwait’s increasing real estate industry and the young people’s per capita income are also leading to high-quality residential options, resulting in increased demand for companies to operate these facilities. The country is focused on reducing its economic dependence on revenues from oil and gas, which is one of the main drivers of increased investment in hospitality.

Restraints

Lack of competent professional resources

The main constraint in the Kuwaiti facility management sector is the lack of qualified technical resources. As facility management is a labor-intensive industry, the recruitment of professional workers is a challenge for service providers. This complicates the work of these firms, as their programs are entirely workforce-based. Efficient technical tools provide consumers with effective distribution and quality services. Also, as businesses rely on expatriate employees, employee immigration laws and regulations are a major challenge faced by market players in the region.

KUWAIT Facility Management Market report also contains analysis on:

KUWAIT Facility Management Market Segments:

By Service : Property services HVAC maintenance services Mechanical and electrical maintenance services Other services Cleaning services Security services Catering services Support services Environmental management services Other services

By End User: Commercial Industrial Residential

By Mode: In-house Outsourced Integrated Bundled Single

By Type: Hard Soft Others



