Italy Feed Additives Market Statistics and Growth Prediction 2021 to 2025 | BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Alltech Inc., Centafarm SRL, Elanco Italia Spa

The Feed Additives report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2025. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Feed Additives Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Italy feed additives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Feed additives are essential for animal nutrition, as they improve the quality of feed, and thereby improve animals performance and health. Industrialization of the livestock and meat sector is an important factor driving the demand for feed additives. Food safety concerns in the country, especially about the meat and dairy products, have led to increased demand for feed additives BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Alltech Inc., Centafarm SRL, Elanco Italia Spa, Adisseo, ADM Co., and Nutreco N.V, etc. are few among the many leading players in the market. In October 2019, the Italian?Esseco Group has acquired the Addcon ?group of companies a Germany based?feed company. This move will help Esseco Group to increase its product portfolio and also expand into a new sector such as animal feed.

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Feed Additives Market Report are : BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Alltech Inc., Centafarm SRL, Elanco Italia Spa, Adisseo, ADM Co., and Nutreco N.V, etc

Regional Analysis for Feed Additives Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Feed Additives market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Feed Additives Market Scenario:

A shift in Commercial Production of Livestock

Growing consumption of meat and other animal-sourced product has resulted in increased livestock production in the country. According to the Italian National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT), in 2016 pig population was 8.47 million heads to 8.57 million heads in 2017 whereas cattle population in 2016 was 5.93 million to 5.94 million in 2017. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), in 2016, the poultry bird production was 167.39 million heads which increased to 175.29 million heads in 2018. The increasing mass production of livestock and growing demand for quality meat is resulted in the inclusion of feed additives thus driving the market.

The Italy feed additives market is fragmented with the market being competitive. The leading players in the market studied are focused on business expansion, by either investing in new production units or acquiring established small players in the region. BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Alltech Inc., Centafarm SRL, Elanco Italia Spa, Adisseo, ADM Co., and Nutreco N.V, etc. are few among the many leading players in the market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025Top of Form

In conclusion, Feed Additives market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Feed Additives Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak on the Feed Additives?

– Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 is contained by May or June, With Normalcy returning to global operations through the End of Q2.

– Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting into Q4.

– Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Feed Additives.

– Feed Additives Market Size in 2021

– Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now.

