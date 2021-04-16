Investing in Global Medical Device Market Sector Risk Analysis and Management (Based on COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

“The global medical devices (MD) market represents a steady growing industrial sector as well as an attractive investment opportunity for profitable rewards. However, the potential for greater investment return may be constrained by a number of barriers and risks in global medical device market â€” most notably, maturing industry growth stage, challenging and changing regulatory laws and procedures, and declining profit margins. Hence, in-depth information and enhanced strategic intelligence are needed to minimize the potential risks associated with new entrants into the global medical device industry.

This report focuses on systematic evaluation and analysis of Internal Risks (arising within the industry development itself) and External Risks (arising from the surrounding environments) in global medical devices industry and market. The major internal risks recognized in this industry include industry growth stage, industry competition pressure, market entry barriers, industry volatility, and technology challenge. The major external risks include factors like profit decline, regulation force, effect of foreign direct investment, and other risks (namely shortage of upstream supply, competition from substitutes, and purchase potential decrease).

The risk evaluation and threat rating concentrate on worldwide medical device market under the industry conditions and environments in 2014. Forecasts and projections have been performed for the trend of industry risk over the next six years (2014-2020). All the identified risk factors are measured quantitatively according to GMDâ€™s novel numeric system, i.e. each risk is evaluated with GMD Risk Index Number (GMD RIN) and GMD Risk Intensity Level (GMD RIL). These in-depth appraisals and analysis about risk considerations & controls provide a comprehensive understanding of the current risk factors and likelihood of risk development trends. Moreover, this report also provides wise risk management strategies and concludes Critical Success Factors (CSFs) to help identify fresh growth point and overcome the threats and obstacles of doing manufacture/business in global medical device industry.

Johnson & Johnson

GE Healthcare

Medtronic Inc.

Siemens AG

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA

Koninklijke Philips NV

Cardinal Health Inc.

Novartis AG

Covidien plc

Stryker Corp.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Essilor International SA

Allergan Inc.

St. Jude Medical Inc.

3M Co.

Abbott Laboratories

Zimmer Holdings Inc.

Terumo Corp.

Major Point of TOC:

CHAPTER I. INTRODUCTION

I-1. Report Scope

I-2. Evaluation Methodology

I-3. Executive Summary

CHAPTER II. INTERNAL RISK

II-1. Overview of Internal Risk 2014-2020

II-2. Industry Growth Stage 2014-2020

II-3. Industry Competition Pressure 2014-2020

II-4. Market Entry Barriers 2014-2020

II-5. Industry Volatility 2014-2020

II-6. Technology Challenge 2014-2020

CHAPTER III. EXTERNAL RISK

III-1. Overview of External Risk 2014-2020

III-2. Profit Decline 2014-2020

III-3. Regulation Force 2014-2020

III-4. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) 2014-2020

III-5. Other Risks 2014-2020

CHAPTER IV. SUMMARY AND FORCAST

IV-1. Summary of Medical Device Industry Risk in 2014

IV-2. Forecast of Medical Device Industry Risk to 2020

CHAPTER V. CRITICAL SUCCESS FACTORS (CSFs)

CHAPTER VI. RELATED REPORTS

“