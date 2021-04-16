Insights on the Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton Market to 2030 – Key Driving Factors and Challenges

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global aseptic paper for flat top carton market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and forecast period of 2019-2027, the market is anticipated to be driven by an increasing demand for enhanced and sustainable packaging solutions. The global aseptic paper for flat top carton market is expected to expand by 1.6x its current market value by 2027.

Eco-Friendly Nature and Recyclability of Aseptic Paper for Flat Top Carton Solutions

Release of hazardous industrial wastage and increasing carbon emission are serious concerns across the globe. Various governments have taken initiatives and imposed stringent rules and regulations to control and reduce environmental damage. Reducing industrial waste is one of the major economic and industrial challenges in for packaging manufacturers. Furthermore, the demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions is estimated to reach new heights in the foreseeable future.

Liquid food products are usually packaged in plastic formats, which are derived from non-renewable resources and are difficult to recycle. However, raw material used for manufacturing aseptic paper for flat top carton is highly bio-degradable and can be recycled easily. All these factors are estimated to fuel the demand for aseptic paper for flat top carton solutions in the foreseeable future.

Developments in Retail Sector to Support Growth of Aseptic Paper for Flat Top Carton Market

The retail sector in several countries across the globe has experienced a massive transformation in the last few decades, with a noteworthy increase in the number of retail formats such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and online retail.

Multiple undersea cable connections and the rise in number of smartphone users has enabled steady growth in the number of consumers preferring to shop online. Increasing disposable incomes, fast lifestyles, and lesser time spent in kitchens have resulted in the rise in adoption of on-the-go food, thereby facilitating the increase in sales of packaged foods & beverages.

In addition to this, online food retail is expected to emerge as a rapidly growing sales channel, and is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Rising need for packaged food influences consumer preference to shift toward the convenience food options, which boosts the demand for packaging formats such as liquid packaging cartons. All these factors are expected to propel growth of the aseptic paper for flat top carton market during the forecast period.

Rising Adoption of Aseptic Paper for Flat Top Carton for Convenience Packaging and Excellent Visual Product Presentation

Millennials prefer products with convenience packaging and innovative features such as easier-to-open, smooth flow-control, and easy to dispose. High preference for such packaging over conventional packaging increases the application of aseptic paper for flat top carton solutions.

Visual presentation of the packaging of any product is one of the vital factors that influences consumer purchasing decisions. The impact of good visual presentation of the product not only attracts consumers but also makes purchase decision easy. Thus, aseptic paper flat top cartons are anticipated to gain traction as a marketing tool for product differentiation. Enhanced packaging format also makes a product appear to have superior quality. This is expected to improve the adoption rate of aseptic paper for flat top carton over the forecast period.

Manufacturers of Aseptic Paper for Flat Top Carton to Target China and India

Aseptic paper for flat top carton is used predominantly in the beverage and dairy industry to efficiently package liquid products. Food & beverage, dairy, and retail industries are experiencing remarkable market growth in the highly potential markets such as China, India, and Mexico. This remarkable market growth is majorly driven by the rise of the middle-class group, increasing disposable incomes, and increasing expenditure on food consumption. This economic transformation of the food and beverage industry is likely to create a positive impact on the growth of the aseptic paper for flat top carton market during the forecast period.

As per the food and agriculture organization of the United Nations report and survey (FAO), global milk production is anticipated to witness a notable rise in 2020. Leading countries such as India and China account for ~25% of the overall milk production in the world each year. The consistently rising consumption of dairy products in these countries boosts growth of the aseptic paper for flat top carton market and also provides gratifying opportunities to manufacturers that aim to expand their business footprints in these countries.

Aseptic Paper for Flat Top Carton Market – Competition Landscape

Some key players operating in the global aseptic paper for flat top carton market are

Refresco Gerber N.V

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Amcor Limited

Mondi Ltd.

Weyerhaeuser Company

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Uflex Ltd

Ducart Group

Lami Packaging Co. Ltd.

SIG Combibloc Obeikan (Pty) Ltd.

IPI s.r.l

Clearwater Paper Corporation

Polyoak Packaging Group Ltd.,

Among these players, Tetra Pak International S.A. and SIG Combibloc Group AG hold a maximum market share in the global aseptic paper for flat top carton market. Owing to the presence of small- and medium-sized manufacturers, the intensity of competition is likely to be high in the global aseptic paper for flat top carton market.

