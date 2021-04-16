Insights and Prediction of Online Food Delivery Global Market (2020-2027)
Latest market research report on Global Online Food Delivery Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Online Food Delivery market.
Online food delivery is a courier service in which a restaurant, store, or independent food delivery company delivers food to a customer.
Foremost key players operating in the global Online Food Delivery market include:
Delivery Hero
Takeaway.com
Grub Hub/Eat 24
Papa John’s International
Food panda
Pizza Hut
Just Eat
Deliveroo
Zomato
Swiggy
Domino’s
Online Food Delivery Application Abstract
The Online Food Delivery is commonly used into:
Family
Non-family
Type Outline:
Delivery
Takeaway
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Online Food Delivery Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Online Food Delivery Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Online Food Delivery Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Online Food Delivery Market in Major Countries
7 North America Online Food Delivery Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Online Food Delivery Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Online Food Delivery Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Online Food Delivery Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Online Food Delivery Market: Region Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Target Audience:
Online Food Delivery manufacturers
Distributors and resellers of Online Food Delivery
Online Food Delivery industry associations
Product managers, Online Food Delivery industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market research and consulting firms
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Online Food Delivery potential investors
Online Food Delivery key stakeholders
Online Food Delivery end-user sectors
Research and Development (R&D) companies
