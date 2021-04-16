Insights and Prediction of Biometrics Global Market (2020-2027)

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Biometrics, which studied Biometrics industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Biometrics includes individual authentication by evaluation of unique biological traits. This authentication is possible through hand geometry, voice recognition, fingerprint identification, signature verification, among other ways. Biometrics is considered to have a better authentication reliability as compared to numeric codes and physical devices. Numerous technologies are developed to deal with individual identification with advancements in hardware, readers, sensors, pattern recognition, and image & signal processing technologies.

Competition Analysis

Major enterprises in the global market of Biometrics include:

Thales (France)

Fujitsu (Japan)

ASSA ABLOY (Sweden)

NEC (Japan)

Safran (France)

By application:

Government

Healthcare

Military & defense

Banking & finance

Travel & immigration

Consumer electronics

Security

Biometrics Type

Face identification

Signature identification

Voice identification

Fingerprint identification

Eye recognition

Palm recognition

Iris recognition

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Biometrics Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Biometrics Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Biometrics Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Biometrics Market in Major Countries

7 North America Biometrics Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Biometrics Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Biometrics Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Biometrics Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

