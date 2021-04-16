Industrial Robots for Chemical, Rubber and Plastics Market 2021 by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022 (Based on COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

“Industrial robotics has been emerged as a key technology to drive the up-coming Industry 4.0 evolution in various industrial manufactures. Despite a small consumer of industrial robots, chemical, rubber and plastics industry has been seeing a rapid growth of industrial robotics adoption in recent years. Both unit shipment and the sales revenue are expected to witness nearly 10% CAGRs over the coming period of 2016-2022. With advantages of increasing productivity and reducing the occurrence of accident at works, industrial robots have been replacing human workforce and keeping chemical, rubber and plastics manufactures competitive when they integrate robots into their production processes.

Download PDF Sample@ https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-sample/5244

Industrial Robots for Chemical, Rubber and Plastics Industry: Global Market 2016-2022 examines the worldwide market of industrial robotics in chemical, rubber and plastics industry through a comprehensive summary and analysis of premium information sources. In addition to a review of global market environments and chemical, rubber and plastics industry trend, this report provides an in-depth and detailed analysis of market structure, market trends, market forces, end-users, application fields, product types, geographical landscape, and the major industrial players/vendors. In most analysis, historical statistics together with market outlook cover the 2014-2022 period in terms of unit shipment as well as sales revenue.

Qualitative market analyses include identification and discussion of market structure, market overview, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces as well as M&A landscape and fundraising trend (IPO and VCI).

On basis of end-user, the market is broadly segmented into robotics solutions in chemical industry, rubber production and plastics industry. The chemical industry consumes most of newly ordered industrial robots due to its much larger production scale and fast-growing demand market.

On basis of application, the market is segmented into material handling, assembling and disassembling, dispensing and painting, cutting and milling, etc. with material handling as the predominant segment.

On basis of product type, the market is segmented into articulated robots, Cartesian robots, SCARA robots, and other robots (cylindrical robots, polar robots, delta robots, parallel robots, etc.). Cartesian robotics segment gains most of the current market shares while articulated robots is expected to grow at the highest rate among all industrial robotics types.

Request Customization@ https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-customization/5244

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and the rest of world (RoW). Specific analysis and forecast over 2014-2022 have been covered for important national markets such as U.S., China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Mexico. Asia-Pacific region dominates the global industrial robots market in chemical, rubber and plastics industry in terms of sales volume as well as annual revenue, followed by European market and North America region. Strongest growth potential also exists in the vast APAC market in the future with China and Southeast Asian countries expected to be the main driving engines for the growth. The report also includes current competitive scenario and profiles of major vendors.

Highlighted by 4 tables and 75 figures, this 159-page report saves clients a lot of research time on a global market, and provides valuable information and a thorough understanding of the marketâ€™s emerging trends, which are needed to successfully derive critical business decisions, identify and expand business opportunities in the global industry.

Key Players:

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB Ltd.

Fanuc Corp.

Kuka AG

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Kawasaki Robotics

Epson Robotics

Aurotek

Comau

Staubli International AG

Omron

Axium

Nachi Robotic Systems

Reis Robotics

Pari Robotics

Request Discount@ https://www.themarketinsights.com/check-discount/5244

Major Point of TOC:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Report Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Environment

2.1 Prospects for the World Economy in 2015â€“2016

2.2 Outlook of the World Economy to 2030

2.3 Outlook of the Global Chemical, Rubber and Plastics Market

3 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

3.1 Market Structure

3.2 Market Overview

3.3 Major Growth Drivers

3.4 Market Restraints and Challenges

3.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

3.6 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis

3.7 Key M&A Trends and Strategic Partnerships

3.8 IPO and VCI in Global Industrial Robot Market

4 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user

4.1 Market Overview by End-user

4.2 Industrial Robots Market in Chemical Industry

4.3 Industrial Robots Market in Rubber Industry

4.4 Industrial Robots Market in Plastics Industry

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

5.1 Industrial Robots Market in Chemical, Rubber and Plastics Industry by Application

5.2 Material Handling

5.3 Assembling and Disassembling

5.4 Dispensing and Painting

5.5 Cutting and Milling

5.6 Other Applications

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type

6.1 Industrial Robots Market in Chemical, Rubber and Plastics Industry by Robot Type

6.2 Articulated Robots

6.3 Cartesian Robots

6.4 SCARA Robots

6.5 Other Types of Industrial Robots

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2015-2022

7.2 North America Market 2014-2022

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2.2 U.S. Market

7.2.3 Canadian Market

7.3 European Market 2014-2022

7.3.1 Overview of European Market

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 Rest of European Market

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2022

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

7.4.2 Japan Market

7.4.3 China

7.4.4 South Korea

7.4.5 Rest of APAC Region

7.5 Latin America Market 2014-2022

7.5.1 Overview of Latin America Market

7.5.2 Mexico

7.5.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2022

7.7 Relative Availability of Industrial Robots by Country 2013-2014

8 Manufacturing Landscape

8.1 Overview of Global Manufacture

8.2 Company Profiles

RELATED REPORTS AND PRODUCTS

About us.

The Market Insights is a sister company to SI Market research and The Market Insights is into reselling. The Market Insights is a company that is creating cutting edge, futuristic and informative reports in many different areas. Some of the most common areas where we generate reports are industry reports, country reports, company reports and everything in between. At The Market Insights, we give our clients the best reports that can be made in the market. Our reports are not only about market statistics, but they also contain a lot of information about new and niche company profiles. The companies that feature in our reports are pre-eminent. The database of the reports on market research is constantly updated by us. This database contains a broad variety of reports from the cardinal industries. Our clients have direct access online to our databases. This is done to ensure that the client is always provided with what they need. Based on these needs, we at The Market Insights also include insights from experts about the global industries, market trends as well as the products in the market. These resources that we prepare are also available on our database for our esteemed clients to use. It is our duty at The Market Insights to ensure that our clients find success in their endeavors and we do everything that we can to help make that possible.

Direct Contact

Jessica Joyal

+91-9284395731 | +91 9175986728

sales@themarketinsights.com

“