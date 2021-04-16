Industrial Robot Software Market 2021-2026 by Robot Type, Robot Application, Human-Robot Collaboration, Software Type, Provider, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity (Based on COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

“Robotic software is an important component of industrial robotic system and plays a core role to enable industrial robots to do good operations and accurate functionalities. Global industrial robotic software market is expected to witness a strong growth despite slower than the growth rates of industrial robots market. The accelerating deployment of industrial robotic solutions in various manufacturing factories is driving the growth of industrial robotic software installation.

Global industrial robot software market is expected to reach $29.249 billion by 2026 in terms of annual revenue, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 14.05%.

Highlighted with 95 tables and 96 figures, this 196-page report Global Industrial Robot Software Market 2020-2026 by Robot Type, Robot Application, Human-Robot Collaboration, Software Type, Provider, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global industrial robot software market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. This report covers historical data for 2016-2019 with 2019 as the base year, estimates for 2020, and forecast from 2021 till 2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

â€¢ Market Structure

â€¢ Growth Drivers

â€¢ Restraints and Challenges

â€¢ Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

â€¢ Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global industrial robot software market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Robot Type, Robot Application, Human-Robot Collaboration, Software Type, Provider, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on robot type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

â€¢ Articulated Robots

â€¢ Cartesian Robots

â€¢ SCARA Robots

â€¢ Cylindrical Robots

â€¢ Others

Based on robot application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

â€¢ Soldering & Welding

â€¢ Material Handling

â€¢ Assembling & Disassembling

â€¢ Painting & Dispensing

â€¢ Milling & Grinding

â€¢ Cutting & Processing

â€¢ Others

Based on Human-Robot collaboration, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

â€¢ Collaborative Robots

â€¢ Traditional Robots

Based on software type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

â€¢ On-site Software

â€¢ Offline Programming Software

Based on provider, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

â€¢ OEM Software

â€¢ Third-party Software

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

â€¢ Automotive

â€¢ Electrical & Electronics

â€¢ Metal & Machinery

â€¢ Chemicals, Rubber & Plastics

â€¢ Medical & Pharmaceutical

â€¢ Food & Agriculture

â€¢ Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

â€¢ APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

â€¢ Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

â€¢ North America (U.S. and Canada)

â€¢ Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

â€¢ RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market data (annual revenue) are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Human-Robot Collaboration, Software Type, Provider, and Industry Vertical over the study years (2016-2026) are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global industrial robot software market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDâ€™s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Bionic Robotics GmbH

Blue Ocean Robotics GmbH

Denso Corporation

Energid Technologies

Fanuc Corp.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

Hypertherm Inc.

In-House Solutions

Intelitek, Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

MUJIN, Inc.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

RoboDK

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd.

Robotnik Automation S.L.L.

Scape Technologies A/S

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Siemens PLM Software

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Major Point of TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 10

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 10

1.1.1 Industry Definition 10

1.1.2 Research Scope 11

1.2 Research Methodology 13

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 13

1.2.2 Market Assumption 14

1.2.3 Secondary Data 14

1.2.4 Primary Data 14

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 15

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 16

1.2.7 Research Limitations 17

1.3 Executive Summary 18

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 21

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 21

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 22

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 25

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 28

2.5 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis 31

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Robot Type 35

3.1 Market Overview by Robot Type 35

3.2 Global Articulated Robot Software Market 2016-2026 37

3.3 Global Cartesian Robot Software Market 2016-2026 38

3.4 Global SCARA Robot Software Market 2016-2026 39

3.5 Global Cylindrical Robot Software Market 2016-2026 40

3.6 Global Software Market for Other Industrial Robots 2016-2026 41

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Robot Application 42

4.1 Market Overview by Robot Application 42

4.2 Industrial Robot Software for Soldering & Welding 44

4.3 Industrial Robot Software for Material Handling 45

4.4 Industrial Robot Software for Assembling & Disassembling 46

4.5 Industrial Robot Software for Painting & Dispensing 47

4.6 Industrial Robot Software for Milling & Grinding 48

4.7 Industrial Robot Software for Cutting & Processing 49

4.8 Industrial Robot Software for Other Applications 50

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Human-Robot Collaboration 51

5.1 Market Overview by Human-Robot Collaboration 51

5.2 Global Collaborative Robot Software Market 2016-2026 53

5.3 Global Traditional Robot Software Market 2016-2026 54

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Software Type 55

6.1 Market Overview by Software Type 55

6.2 On-site Software 57

6.3 Offline Programming Software 58

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Provider 59

7.1 Market Overview by Provider 59

7.2 OEM Software 61

7.3 Third-party Software 62

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical 63

8.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical 63

8.2 Global Industrial Robot Software Market in Automotive Industry 2016-2026 65

8.3 Global Industrial Robot Software Market in Electricals and Electronics 2016-2026 66

8.4 Global Industrial Robot Software Market in Metal & Machinery 2016-2026 67

8.5 Global Industrial Robot Software Market in Chemicals, Rubber & Plastics 2016-2026 68

8.6 Global Industrial Robot Software Market in Medical & Pharmaceutical Industry 2016-2026 69

8.7 Global Industrial Robot Software Market in Food & Agriculture 2016-2026 70

8.8 Global Industrial Robot Software Market in Other Industry Verticals 2016-2026 71

9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 72

9.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2016-2026 72

9.2 North America Market 2016-2026 by Country 76

9.2.1 Overview of North America Market 76

9.2.2 U.S. Market 79

9.2.3 Canadian Market 83

9.3 European Market 2016-2026 by Country 85

9.3.1 Overview of European Market 85

9.3.2 Germany 88

9.3.3 UK 90

9.3.4 France 92

9.3.5 Spain 94

9.3.6 Italy 96

9.3.7 Rest of European Market 98

9.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2016-2026 by Country 100

9.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 100

9.4.2 Japan 103

9.4.3 China 106

9.4.4 Australia 108

9.4.5 India 110

9.4.6 South Korea 112

9.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 114

9.5 Latin America Market 2016-2026 by Country 116

9.5.1 Argentina 119

9.5.2 Brazil 121

9.5.3 Mexico 123

9.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 125

9.6 Rest of World Market 2016-2026 by Country 126

9.6.1 UAE 129

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia 131

9.6.3 South Africa 133

9.6.4 Other National Markets 135

10 Competitive Landscape 136

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors 136

10.2 Company Profiles 140

11 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 190

11.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 190

11.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 193

Related Reports and Products 196

