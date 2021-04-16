Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market by Equipment Type, Industry Vertical, and Region 2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy (Based on COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

“Research analysis indicates that the cumulative revenue of global industrial automation equipment (IAE) market will reach $1,717.8 billion during 2019-2025, resulting from a continuous growth of 4.55% per annum over the forecast years.

Highlighted with 64 tables and 76 figures, this 209-page report Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market by Equipment Type, Industry Vertical, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global industrial automation equipment market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

â€¢ Market Structure

â€¢ Growth Drivers

â€¢ Restraints and Challenges

â€¢ Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

â€¢ Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global industrial automation equipment market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Equipment Type, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on equipment type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

â€¢ Automation Equipment Sector (further split into Discrete Controllers & Visualization, Process Control, Switchgear)

â€¢ Power Transmission Equipment (further split into Rotary Products and Linear Products)

â€¢ Motors and Motor Controls (further split into Motors & Generators and Motor Controls)

Based on application in industrial verticals, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

â€¢ Oil & Gas

â€¢ Automotive & Transportation

â€¢ Mining & Metals

â€¢ Machine Manufacturing

â€¢ Energy and Power

â€¢ Electrical & Electronics

â€¢ Aerospace & Defense

â€¢ Chemical Industry

â€¢ Pharmaceuticals

â€¢ Food & Beverages

â€¢ Other Industries

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

â€¢ APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

â€¢ Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

â€¢ North America (U.S. and Canada)

â€¢ Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

â€¢ RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Iran)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Equipment Type and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global industrial automation equipment market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDâ€™s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Azbil Corporation

Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd

Danaher Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Fanuc Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc

Metso Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nextnine Ltd

NovaTech Process Solutions LLC

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

(Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

Major Point of TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 7

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 7

1.1.1 Industry Definition 7

1.1.2 Research Scope 9

1.2 Research Methodology 11

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 11

1.2.2 Market Assumption 12

1.2.3 Secondary Data 12

1.2.4 Primary Data 12

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 13

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 14

1.2.7 Research Limitations 15

1.3 Executive Summary 16

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 18

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 18

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 19

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 22

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 25

2.5 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis 28

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Equipment Type 32

3.1 Market Overview by Equipment Type 32

3.2 Global Automation Equipment Market 2014-2025 35

3.3 Global Power Transmission Equipment Market 2014-2025 38

3.4 Global Motors and Motor Controls Market 2014-2025 41

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical 43

4.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical 43

4.2 Global Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Oil & Gas Industry 2014-2025 46

4.3 Global Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Automotive & Transportation Industry 2014-2025 48

4.4 Global Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Mining & Metals Industry 2014-2025 49

4.5 Global Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Machine Manufacturing Industry 2014-2025 51

4.6 Global Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Energy and Power Industry 2014-2025 52

4.7 Global Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Electrical & Electronics Industry 2014-2025 53

4.8 Global Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Aerospace & Defense Industry 2014-2025 55

4.9 Global Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Chemical Industry 2014-2025 56

4.10 Global Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry 2014-2025 58

4.11 Global Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Food & Beverages Industry 2014-2025 59

4.12 Global Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Other Industries 2014-2025 61

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 63

5.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2014-2025 63

5.2 North America Market 2014-2025 by Country 68

5.2.1 Overview of North America Market 68

5.2.2 U.S. Market 71

5.2.3 Canadian Market 74

5.3 European Market 2014-2025 by Country 76

5.3.1 Overview of European Market 76

5.3.2 Germany 79

5.3.3 UK 82

5.3.4 France 84

5.3.5 Spain 86

5.3.6 Italy 88

5.3.7 Rest of European Market 90

5.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 by Country 91

5.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 91

5.4.2 Japan 95

5.4.3 China 97

5.4.4 India 99

5.4.5 Australia 101

5.4.6 South Korea 103

5.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 105

5.5 Latin America Market 2014-2025 by Country 106

5.5.1 Argentina 109

5.5.2 Brazil 111

5.5.3 Mexico 113

5.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 115

5.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2025 by Country 116

5.6.1 UAE 119

5.6.2 Saudi Arabia 121

5.6.3 Iran 123

5.6.4 Other National Markets 125

6 Competitive Landscape 126

6.1 Overview of Key Vendors 126

6.2 Company Profiles 130

7 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 203

7.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 203

7.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 206

