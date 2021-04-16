Impact Of COVID-19 On Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots Market 2021 Industry Challenges Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2027

“The revenue of global pharmaceutical & cosmetics industrial robots market to reach $492.2 million by 2025 in terms of hardware and $1,329.8 million in terms of robotic system (hardware, software & service), growing by over 10% annually over 2019-2025. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.5% during the same period, advancing to 13.48 thousand units in 2025.

Highlighted with 43 tables and 90 figures, this 216-page report Global Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots Market 2014-2025 by End-user, Application, Product Type and Region is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global pharmaceutical & cosmetics industrial robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2025. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

â€¢ Market Structure

â€¢ Growth Drivers

â€¢ Restraints and Challenges

â€¢ Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

â€¢ Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global pharmaceutical & cosmetics industrial robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of End-user, Application, Product Type, and Region.

Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

â€¢ Pharmaceutical Industry

â€¢ Cosmetics Industry

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

â€¢ Dispensing

â€¢ Palletizing

â€¢ Packing & Packaging

â€¢ Pick and Place

â€¢ Others

Based on robot type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

â€¢ Articulated robots

â€¢ Cartesian robots

â€¢ SCARA robots

â€¢ Other Robots

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

â€¢ APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

â€¢ Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

â€¢ North America (U.S. and Canada)

â€¢ Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

â€¢ RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Robot Type and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

The report can serve as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Wave Inc.

Epson Robotics

Fanuc Corp.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Pari Robotics

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Staubli International AG

ST Robotics

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

Major Point of TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 10

1.1 Industry Definition and Report Scope 10

1.2 Research Methodology 12

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 12

1.2.2 Market Assumption 13

1.2.3 Secondary Data 13

1.2.4 Primary Data 13

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 14

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 15

1.2.7 Research Limitations 16

1.3 Executive Summary 17

2 Market Environment 21

2.1 Prospects for the World Economy in 2012â€“2020 21

2.2 Outlook of the World Economy to 2030 24

2.3 Outlook of the Global Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Market 25

3 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 30

3.1 Market Structure 30

3.2 Market Overview 31

3.3 Major Growth Drivers 34

3.4 Market Restraints and Challenges 38

3.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 42

3.6 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis 46

3.7 Key M&A Trends and Strategic Partnerships 50

3.8 IPO and VCI in Global Industrial Robot Market 54

4 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user 61

4.1 Market Overview by End-user 61

4.2 Industrial Robots Market in Pharmaceutical Industry 63

4.3 Industrial Robots Market in Cosmetics Industry 66

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application 68

5.1 Industrial Robots Market in Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industry by Application 68

5.2 Dispensing 70

5.3 Palletizing 73

5.4 Packing & Packaging 76

5.5 Pick and Place 79

5.6 Other Applications 81

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type 83

6.1 Industrial Robots Market in Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industry by Robot Type 83

6.2 Articulated Robots 85

6.3 Cartesian Robots 89

6.4 SCARA Robots 92

6.5 Other Types of Industrial Robots 95

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 99

7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2018-2025 99

7.2 North America Market 2014-2025 103

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market 103

7.2.2 U.S. Market 105

7.2.3 Canadian Market 109

7.3 European Market 2014-2025 112

7.3.1 Overview of European Market 112

7.3.2 Germany 115

7.3.3 UK 118

7.3.4 France 120

7.3.5 Spain 122

7.3.6 Italy 124

7.3.7 Rest of European Market 126

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 128

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 128

7.4.2 Japan Market 130

7.4.3 China 133

7.4.4 South Korea 137

7.4.5 India 140

7.4.6 Australia 142

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 144

7.5 Latin America Market 2014-2025 145

7.5.1 Overview of Latin America Market 145

7.5.2 Mexico 147

7.5.3 Brazil 150

7.5.4 Argentina 152

7.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2025 154

7.6.1 UAE 156

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia 158

7.6.3 South Africa 160

7.6.4 Other National Markets 162

7.7 Relative Availability of Industrial Robots by Country 2013-2016 163

8 Manufacturing Landscape 166

8.1 Overview of Global Manufacture 166

8.2 Company Profiles 170

