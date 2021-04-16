Impact Of COVID-19 On Medical Devices (MD) Market 2021 Industry Challenges Business Overview And Forecast Research Study

“The Global Medical Devices (MD) market will see a steady growth over the coming years with the sales revenue and international trade value reaching $543.9 bn and $289.2 bn respectively by 2020 driven by aging population, increasing healthcare expenditure and technology advancement.

Global Medical Devices Market 2012-2020 examines the worldwide market of medical devices through a comprehensive review of information sources. This report provides historical performance, in-depth analysis and trend forecast of market size and share, sales revenue, international trade, R&D investment, geographic distributions and product categories by device area in the global medical device market and industry. Historical statistics cover the past three years and forecast data characterize the 2014-2020 period.

Market analyses and discussions of commercial drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market opportunities, competitive environment and technological developments are also reviewed in the report. Geographic sub-markets include continents such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific region, Latin America and the rest of world, with 12 country-based markets analyzed in detail for market overview, industry landscape, healthcare system and/or regulation issues. Per capita MD expenditure/availability in major economic markets (on country basis) is compared and analyzed. Medical devices are segmented by device area such as Diagnostic Imaging Devices, In Vitro Diagnostics, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Ophthalmics, General and Plastic Surgery, Endoscopy, Dental, Diabetic Care, Wound Management, Nephrology, General Hospital and Healthcare, Ear, Nose and Throat, Neurology and others. The market data and forecast trends are provided for each sub-market in the time range of 2012-2020, highlighted by 62 tables and figures totally. The top 40 medical device manufacturers in 2014 are listed and 20 of them are profiled and studied.

Key Players:

The following manufacturers are covered:

Johnson & Johnson

GE Healthcare

Medtronic Inc.

Siemens AG

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA

Koninklijke Philips NV

Cardinal Health Inc.

Novartis AG

Covidien plc

Stryker Corp.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Essilor International SA

Allergan Inc.

St. Jude Medical Inc.

3M Co.

Abbott Laboratories

Zimmer Holdings Inc.

Terumo Corp.

Major Point of TOC:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Analysis: Drivers, Restraints, Challenge and Opportunity

2.1 Value Chain Analysis

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities: Trends of Market, Medtech, and Products

3 Geographic Distribution of Global Medical Device Market

3.1 Overview of Global Medical Device Sales 2004-2020

3.2 North America Medical Devices Market 2011-2020

3.2.1 Overview of North America Market

3.2.2 U.S. Medical Devices Market

3.2.3 Canadian Medical Device Market

3.3 European Medical Device Market 2011-2020

3.3.1 Overview of European Market

3.3.2 German Medical Device Market

3.3.3 France Medical Device Market

3.3.4 UK Medical Device Market

3.3.5 Italy Medical Device Market

3.3.6 Russia Medical Device Market

3.3.7 Spain Medical Device Market

3.3.8 Medical Device Market in Rest of Europe

3.4 Asia-Pacific Medical Device Market 2011-2020

3.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

3.4.2 Japan Medical Device Market

3.4.3 China Medical Device Market

3.4.4 India Medical Device Market

3.4.5 Medical Device Market in Other Asia-Pacific Region

3.5 Latin America Medical Device Market 2011-2020

3.5.1 Overview of Latin America Market

3.5.2 Brazil Medical Device Market

3.5.3 Medical Device Market in Rest of Latin America

3.6 Medical Device Market in Rest of World 2011-2020

3.7 Relative Availability of Medical Devices by Country 2013

4 Market Trends of Global Medical Devices by Device Area

4.1 Overview of Worldwide Medical Device Market by Device Area 2011-2020

4.2 Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market Trend 2011-2020

4.3 In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trend 2011-2020

4.4 Cardiology MD Market Trend 2011-2020

4.5 Orthopedics MD Market Trend 2011-2020

4.6 Ophthalmics MD Market Trend 2011-2020

4.7 General and Plastic Surgery MD Market Trend 2011-2020

4.8 Endoscopy MD Market Trend 2011-2020

4.9 Dental MD Market Trend 2011-2020

4.10 Diabetic Care MD Market Trend 2011-2020

4.11 Wound Management MD Market Trend 2011-2020

4.12 Nephrology MD Market Trend 2011-2020

4.13 General Hospital and Healthcare MD Market Trend 2011-2020

4.14 Ear, Nose and Throat MD Market Trend 2011-2020

4.15 Neurology MD Market Trend 2011-2020

4.16 Other Medical Devices Market Trend 2011-2020

5 International Trade of Medical Devices

5.1 Global Medical Device Trade and Forecast 2004-2020

5.2 Worldwide Exports of Medical Devices 2012-2020

5.3 Worldwide Imports of Medical Devices 2012-2020

5.4 Major Medical Devices in International Trade 2012-2013

6 Major Medical Device Manufacturers

6.1 Global Leading MD Manufacturers in 2012

6.2 Leading Medical Device Companies in 2014

6.3 R&D Spend in Medical Devices

6.4 Company Profiles (Top 20 Medical Device Manufacturers)

